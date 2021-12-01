Breast cancer survivor Shormistha Mukherjee is about accepting the disease rather than fighting it

cancerThe terrifying “C-word” is a word that cannot be expressed in words that make people tremble. And not only that, our country still lacks awareness of the need for appropriate and timely health examinations to rule out the risks associated with different types of cancer.

Shormistha Mukherjee — now in her 40s — has long been consumed by her own life: chasing the mundane and emphasizing things. Her world changed considerably when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She was naturally upset from sleep, but thought it was a call to wake up.

She started treatment and discovered something new about her body and prognosis, so she decided to record it all. It was all a novel experience for her, so she sprinkled it with humor and wrote her debut novel.Gun, you chose the wrong girl‘.

For example, Mukherjee wrote about his love for pedicure and the cancellation of his pedicure appointment, which eventually prompted a gynecologist to call and schedule an appointment to check for breast lumps. increase.

“I wrote this book in exactly the same way I see things. I didn’t consciously decide to add humor to the story. I found it interesting and smiled in my head. I was commenting. I wrote whatever I felt at the moment of the trip, “said the co-founder of a Mumbai-based digital agency in a telephone conversation.

Mukherjee revealed that when she wrote her story, she did not intend to preach or convey a positive message. “I’m the one who lives in my head. I have ideas, and I put them down. Sometimes it’s funny and sometimes it’s sad.”

She wasn’t actively thinking about writing the whole book. At first, I blogged about a part of her life in detail. “But I stopped blogging before chemotherapy. My parents felt a lot to deal with, and reading my blog was what they were experiencing for me. Will always be very difficult to remind. “

When Mukherjee is contacted HarperCollins Publishing Co., India, She had two hearts about writing a book. Many who had similar experiences probably found comfort and solidarity in her writings. They read her blog and contacted her. “They will tell me that my blog makes them smile and they can relate to it. And that convinced me to write this book. There are many women with breast cancer. But I can’t hear the story. What it’s like, feelings, good days, bad days, etc. “

When she was diagnosed, her first reaction was a distrustful reaction. “I thought”Arey yeh kaise ho sakta hai?“No one in my house has had breast cancer.”

As mentioned earlier, it was Mukaji’s idea of ​​a “benign lump” that took her to the clinic. It was a busy day, but she expected a clean chit so she could get back to work. But as she wrote in the book, the lump was growing for some time. It didn’t help her nipples to “get in” or “upside down” either.

“My first thought after learning that was,” How can I solve this and get better? “I had to break [the process] Take a small step — I know that my hair will fall out and I will need to prepare for surgery. In all the shocks and denials, it all happened so fast. Nothing sinks. I didn’t know anything about breast cancer. Every day I learned about new tests and tried to deal with them. “

Mukherjee said her husband, Anirban, is her solid support. “He carried my files, thought about what to do, ran around, was emotionally there for me and comforted me — he was my primary caregiver and he was great. My parents, my sister-in-law, and my sister-in-law were also there to support me. Thank you. “

The author also emphasized that when people learn about diagnosing cancer, they may not know how to react. She herself encountered this when a friend told her to keep a distance and not talk to her for a while. “There were a lot of people who couldn’t deal with it, but that’s okay. If someone is overwhelmed and finds it awkward to deal with a friend’s cancer diagnosis, they should stay away. Anyway, everyone is a doctor. And have an opinion on how to treat it, and it gets harder. “

We mainly talk about cancer survival as a kind of brave act. But Mukherjee frankly says she “never fought it.” There was no “moment of courage”. She said she felt that “cancer taught me some lessons.” “There are these gaps in your life that you haven’t seen or corrected. So this is a tough way to get you to listen. I have to accept it peacefully. I felt, and then it would disappear. My work schedule before the diagnosis was out of order. I used to feel a lot of stress. I didn’t eat properly. Now I I’m trying to improve the balance of my life. “

Mukherjee encouraged women to screen themselves, regardless of whether their family had breast cancer cases, especially if they were over 40 years old.

Mental upheaval

Treatment can be time consuming and ultimately affect the patient’s mental health. In the case of Mukherjee, it had a great impact on her self-esteem, given that her appearance began to change. “Hair comes off, eyelashes and eyebrows come off. Your face changes and people are surprised to see you. Then you are guilty of the fact that people are taking care of you and you are sick. I’m starting to feel guilty. Mentally, I feel it takes time to sort it out, “she said, adding that she now checks herself every six months.

