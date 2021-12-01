Outbreaks before the availability of COVID-19 boosters spurred a surge in nursing home deaths.

Augusta, Maine — The four weeks of October and November in Maine had the highest COVID-19 mortality rates in any nursing home in the United States, but boosters that weren’t available at the time of the first outbreak enter winter. It shows an optimistic reason.

The summer surge caused by the Delta variant has hit Maine and other New England states with fewer early pandemic cases and deaths. Cases have risen here to reach record highs Hospitalized last week Hit yet another high at 330 on Tuesday.

The increase in infectious diseases has also hit nursing care facilities. According to state data, the Maine Disease Control and Prevention Center started three outbreaks in July, 18 in August, and 22 in September. Federal data show that Nursing Homes in Maine reported more than 50 deaths in September and October, after reporting only nine deaths in all of July and August.

The booster was approved for all nursing home residents on September 24th as the outbreak recovered, including some fatal outbreaks. For example, the Main CDC began an outbreak investigation in Pinnacle South Portland three days after the booster was approved. According to state data, 12 residents were killed in the outbreak of the most deadly nursing home in Maine, which began in 2021.

Regional proliferation of cases and consequent deaths in nursing homes, including populations with low immunity to COVID-19 due to less premature infections here and a longer period from initial vaccination to proliferation. He said it was most likely caused by that factor. Timothy Rahey, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. High infection rates across the state make nursing home residents more vulnerable, regardless of vaccination status.

“If you look at those who are vaccinated and who are not fully protected, they are usually older or have some medical vulnerabilities,” Lahey said.

Similar trends were seen in other New England states. Vermont maintained the lowest number of cases and hospitalization rates in most pandemics than any other state in the Americas. Maine had the highest nursing home COVID-19 mortality rate in the U.S. state between October 18th and November 14th, according to data reported by the nursing home to the federal government. , Vermont was just behind. The data is tentative and subject to revision.

In addition to the outbreak in South Portland, the outbreak at Ramford Community Home killed an additional nine people, accounting for about half of the 41 deaths reported in Maine during that period. Representatives from both homes did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

The Delta variant arrived in Maine at a particularly bad time for residents of nursing homes. Boosters are currently recommended for people over the age of 65 six months after receiving the two-course Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but live in a long-term care facility and as soon as possible last winter. Vaccinated people are 7 months after the second vaccination. The Delta variant took off in New England in August and September.

Booster approval provides some relief for nursing homes and is one factor that contributes to the reduction of nursing home outbreaks in October and November, despite the continued increase in overall Maine viral cases. It may be.

Earlier this month, the Main Healthcare Association stated that most of its members had already completed or planned for clinics. According to Robert Long, a spokesman for the CDC in Maine, the state’s immunization program created a form for facilities requesting booster assistance, received 20 responses, and set up a clinic in each case. I was able to establish it. Others, including more than 50 people who worked with Walgreens and CVS, were able to set them up at the pharmacy, he said.

Joe Bruno, CEO of Community Pharmacies, an Augusta-based chain, said there was a lot of enthusiasm for boosters among those already vaccinated. His company has mainly given boosters to residents of elderly homes and group homes, but they have done one booster clinic in a nursing home along with flu shots.

“People are very excited to get their boosters,” Bruno said.

BDN writer Caitlin Andrews contributed to this report.

