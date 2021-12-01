Charities say there are about 10,000 home HIV tests conducted since April 2020.





Almost 10,000 homes HIV The tests are distributed throughout Scotland During a coronavirus pandemic – only 16 people used the coronavirus to record a positive test for the disease. This figure was revealed by the charity HIV Scottland, which launched a self-test kit in April 2020. Since then, a total of 9,865 such kits have now been delivered to homes across the country. Scottish government We offered £ 120,000 to make the device freely available. The pandemic also means that people are accustomed to performing medical tests at home, as the general public is encouraged to undergo regular Covid lateral flow tests. NS First Minister Nicola Sturgeon He encouraged people to use home HIV testing and said that the more people who know their condition, the more they can prevent the virus from being transmitted. Ms. Sturgeon, who gave a speech on World AIDS Day, said it was “an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to eradicate HIV infection in Scotland by 2030.” The Prime Minister emphasized that “significant progress” has already been made in the treatment and prevention of HIV, stating: It’s the right treatment for them. “ She continued. “But the more people who find out and receive treatment for HIV, the more they can prevent HIV infection. “That’s why the Scottish Government has provided £ 120,000 to make free home test kits available to everyone in Scotland.” Meanwhile, HIV Scotland CEO Alastair Hudson said that the times have changed dramatically for people with the virus, adding that “Scotland has paved the way for innovation.” Hudson, who is HIV-positive himself, said: Negative people to protect themselves from infection. “The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) recently approved cabotegravir (Vocabria) in combination with rilpivirine, the first long-acting injection treatment for HIV and an alternative to the current daily pill-based regimen. Reduce treatment from tablets 365 days a year. Only 6 injections a year. This is another great tool for our weapons in the fight against HIV. “ He describes his health as follows: “I take one tablet a day and have a blood test twice a year. I’m in rude health. “We are far from the stigmas and injustices that are beautifully depicted in It’s A Sin, which captures the magnitude of the losses we experienced in the 1980s.”

