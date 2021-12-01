Health
A sensory COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to the Waterloo region of Guelph
The process of getting a COVID-19 vaccination can be a bit overwhelming, especially for children and teens.
Now, the new collaboration wants to make the process a little easier by providing a sensory vaccination clinic.
KidsAbility, an organization that provides support programs for families and children, has partnered with Waterloo Regional Public Health and Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Public Health to host a friendly clinic on a local site starting this month. increase.
The clinic is especially aimed at children between the ages of 5 and 17.
Linda Kenny, CEO of Kids Abilities, said:
Clinics have fewer people and less noise than mass vaccination sites.
Families can enter the room together during the booking period, and instead of moving from station to station, immunized people will come to them.
Location and registration
Vaccination clinics are located at nine sites of Kids Abilities in Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph. Public health staff operate the clinic with the help of KidsAbility volunteers.
“Our staff will volunteer their time to come to help the children, so I hope some of the faces they see are friendly and friendly to them.” Kenny said. “And we think we can offer it in a very child-friendly environment, very targeting children whose experience at a more traditional vaccine clinic can be very overwhelming.”
She said many of the children would be clients of the organization, but the clinic is qualified and open to anyone in need of accommodation.
The clinic requires reservations. Registration has started.
Parents with multiple children can enroll their children in the same time frame and room.
Anyone wishing to book in the Waterloo region can contact Public Health or call 519-575-4400 for a referral form at [email protected]
Everyone in Guelph needs to contact public health for more information.
