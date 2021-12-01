Health
A new study found that severe COVID-19 infections can be fatal even after recovery.
People who have recovered from a serious attack of COVID-19 may still have reasons to worry about their health within a year of recovery.
New research published in the journal Medical frontier Survivors of severe COVID-19 suggest that they are more than twice as likely to die within 1 year of infection as compared to patients who are negative or have only mild symptoms of the disease. doing.
Researchers at the University of Florida analyzed electronic health records of 13,638 patients who were tested for the virus using a PCR test in the Florida medical system. Of the patients tested, 178 were hospitalized with severe symptoms, while 246 had only mild or moderate symptoms. The rest were negative for the virus.
The study followed patients for more than 12 months after full recovery and found that patients with severe COVID-19 were 233% more likely to die.
“COVID-19 is even more devastating than we thought when we focused only on the first episode. The most serious consequence, the downstream risk of death, is the impact of COVID-19 on everyone. It’s definitely high enough to rethink, “said Arch G. Mainous, a professor at the University of Florida and lead author of the study. In the statement..
Most deaths in severe COVID-19 survivors were not due to complications commonly associated with the disease, such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and coagulation problems. While only 20% of deaths were associated with these problems, most were the result of various other conditions that were not normally associated with the coronavirus.
Surprisingly, this study found that patients under the age of 65 with severe COVID-19 had a greater increased risk of death.
The researchers said the study emphasized the importance of vaccination in alleviating serious illnesses.
“These findings confirm that the internal trauma of being ill enough to be hospitalized with COVID-19 has a significant impact on people’s health. This is a major complication of COVID-19. , Never shown before, “Mainous said.
