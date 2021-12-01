How the AIDS crisis can inform COVID-19’s responseExBulletin

Health
Today is World AIDS Day. This is an annual opportunity to help people living with HIV and to honor those who have died of AIDS-related illnesses.
When founded in 1988, it became the world’s first International Day of Global Health. And as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, rapidly expanding new variants emerge and countries compete for vaccination, so global health is a topic of mind for many today.Faced with their population Unfair vaccine deployment..
Moreover, AIDS is by no means a pandemic of the past.
In fact, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS) Warning in this week’s new report If leaders do nothing more to deal with inequality, the world could see about 7.7 million AIDS-related deaths over the next decade and was caught up in the COVID-19 crisis. May remain.
“Progress in the AIDS pandemic, which was no longer on track, is now even more as the COVID-19 crisis is intensifying and disrupting HIV prevention and treatment services, school education, violence prevention programs, etc. We are under great tension, “UNAIDS Managing Director Winnie Byanima said in a statement. “You will not be forced to choose between ending today’s AIDS epidemic or preparing for tomorrow’s pandemic. The only approach to success will be to achieve both. Currently, we are both. I’m not on track to achieve. “
The report states that while some countries are making progress, new HIV infections are not declining fast enough to stop a pandemic globally.
New infections (about 1.5 million in 2020) are also “following the line of inequality,” UNAIDS said, saying that gay men, sex workers and drug users are 25-35 times more likely to get infected. It points out the fact that it is expensive. HIV around the world.
COVID-19 has “undercut” AIDS reactions in many places, the pace of HIV testing is slowing, and HIV prevention services such as harm reduction services for drug users will be available in many countries in 2020. He adds that he is facing confusion.
The Biden administration acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting “every aspect of the HIV / AIDS response, from prevention to treatment to research,” and this World AIDS Day Announced some steps It will take time to double the fight against HIV / AIDS at home and abroad.
These steps pledge to host a World Fund to combat next year’s AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria replenishment conference, New national strategy For research, policy and planning by 2025. Aiming to “proactively reduce new HIV cases while increasing access to treatment and eliminating unfair access to medical and support services” to end the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030 I am.
Public health experts say that by addressing fundamental inequality, world leaders can not only end AIDS, but also overcome the COVID-19 crisis and prepare for future pandemics. increase.
So what lessons can we apply from AIDS to COVID?
Steven Thrasher, a professor at Northwestern University’s Medill Journalism School, states that the two illnesses take advantage of similar social weaknesses, such as division along the lines of race, class, and power.
He spoke to NPR’s Ali Shapiro Last World AIDS Day explained what that means for efforts to provide vaccines and treatments to the most vulnerable people.
In his study, Slasher found that the majority of the approximately 33 million people who died of AIDS in the last 40 years actually died after 1996, when effective drugs were on the market.
He expressed the same concerns as many officials and public health professionals. People at the highest risk of COVID-19 also have the least connections to the facilities and resources to receive the vaccines and treatments they need. The virus can settle in these populations and exacerbate existing inequality, he added.
“Looking back at AIDS, it took seven years for antiretroviral therapy to reach the market and spread to all countries of the world, during which time HIV continued to circulate and therefore continue to rise,” Slasher said. Says. “Therefore, if you want to get rid of this virus, unless we are all at home and don’t want to travel for the next few decades, there is an international and international approach to helping the most vulnerable people around the globe. Is required. .”
For more information on the similarities between the two pandemics, see a previous article on NPR.
This story originally appeared NS Morning Edition Live blog..
