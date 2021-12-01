COVID-19 Safety Tips for Holidays

You can spend this holiday season with family and friends. Consider taking precautions against COVID-19. (Image: Adobe Stock)

This holiday season looks different than last time, but it’s not a season that happily ignores the health and safety measures that fight COVID-19.

Thanks to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, families should not feel obliged to repeat last year’s unprecedented public health guidance to hunt at home for vacations. This year, you can drive across the hills through the woods to visit your grandmother, other relatives and friends.

“We are in a better place,” he says. Dr. Christine Mofit, Boston Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist. “Last year’s holiday season, there were only interventions such as masking and distance to reduce COVID-19 infections that could lead to serious illness and death.”

Still, the increased number of cases clearly reminds you and your family that you and your family should carefully celebrate the holidays, especially when grandmas and toddlers are involved. The introduction of the vaccine earlier this year has reduced the chances of getting seriously ill, but not everyone is vaccinated, Dr. Mofitt said. Still, vaccination reduces the chance of getting infected, but it is not perfect. If you want to keep your family safe while traveling or opening the door of your house, consider following the following COVID-19 safety tips on your holidays.

Plan around COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates, and omicrons

Holidays are coming as the United States sees an increase in cases of COVID-19 and is waiting for the world to become more certain around the new Omicron variants. Vaccine makers are testing the effectiveness of vaccines against new strains, but health experts are determining if Omicron will spread more easily than previous variants. They expect an answer by mid-December.

The latest date of data available, as of November 17th, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a 7-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases. (88,482) increased by 16% compared to the previous average of 76,223.

Another important measurement is the number of people who have been vaccinated.according to CDC vaccination data Updated on November 30, 70% of eligible US residents have been vaccinated with COVID-19 at least once and 59% have been fully vaccinated. Twenty percent of fully vaccinated people are boosted. Health officials have long believed that at least 80 percent of the population should be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Infants can be vaccinated

What many parents consider to be an early holiday gift is Last month, children aged 5 to 11 were given a green light to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine... For children in this age group, it is important to start the two vaccine series as soon as possible, says Dr. Mofitt. “They would have had to start the series on November 19th to be fully immunized by Christmas. But even a single dose by late December is a big step towards immunity. . “

Protect the weak at a rally

When hosting or attending a gathering of extended family and friends, Dr. Mofit said some to protect the health of children under the age of 5 who are immunized but at risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19. The procedure of is recommended. Open doors and windows as much as possible, wear a mask when you’re not eating, go out and exercise, or sit outdoors around a fire. “Be creative and enjoy interacting with others,” she says.

Down feathers after holidays

If you and your child are exposed to COVID-19 at a rally, you may want to be especially vigilant for at least the next week, Dr. Mofitt says. If possible, work from home. You and your child can also wear a mask in public, even if you are completely vaccinated. Since many children are tested for COVID-19 at school, the results of children after vacation may alleviate the concerns you have about their health.

Have a tough conversation before celebrating

“Every family has to calculate risk and benefit,” says Dr. Mofit. Discuss with family and friends to determine the level of vaccination. If you don’t like the numbers, and if this year’s stress is too great, consider celebrating next year. If you’re comfortable traveling somewhere or hosting at home, don’t postpone. She says humans need to form bonds.

“It’s important to get together with family and friends, but doing it as safely as possible is something we need to consider.”

Get more Answers for your family about COVID-19..