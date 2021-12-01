Does Gender-Identifying Hormone Therapy Affect Your Risk of Type 2 Diabetes?

Transfeminine (TF) people Type 2 diabetes According to the results of the cohort study, it was compared with cisgender females (CF) (T2D). However, the corresponding differences in T2D risk cannot be identified when compared to cisgender males (CM), and there is evidence that T2D in TF or transmasculine (TM) individuals is due to gender-verifying hormone therapy (GAHT). Almost none.

The manuscript was published online Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

“Our findings provide some reassurance that gender-verifying treatments do not increase risk. [T2D]However, our analysis is not designed to assess more subtle asymptomatic changes. For this reason, healthcare providers need to continue to monitor the metabolic status of individuals undergoing gender-verifying treatment. ” Said Noreen Islam, MD, MPH, Research Author of Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nearly one million people in the United States have identified it as transgender, and an ever-increasing number of people report identifying it as transgender and gender diversity (TGD). As healthcare providers are more likely to encounter TGD patients during their practice, it is becoming increasingly important to better understand the health problems faced by these individuals, the authors explained.

One of the priorities of TGD health research is to elucidate the metabolic changes induced by GAHT. “There is evidence that GAHT can affect glucose metabolism and body weight, but how these changes affect risk. [T2D] It’s unclear, “they added.

To assess the occurrence of T2D in a cohort of people with TGD undergoing GAHT, researchers evaluated migration results and data from gender studies (STRONG). This cohort consists of electronic health records of TGD patients being treated with three Kaiser Permanente medical systems in California and Georgia.

TGD patients were matched with up to 10 male and 10 female cisgender patients based on race / ethnicity, date of birth, and other characteristics. All study participants were at least 18 years of age on the date of the index and included data reported between 2006 and 2014 in the analysis. The follow-up period has been extended until the end of 2016.

Of the 5002 TGD individuals included, 2869 (57%) were TFs and 2133 (43%) were TMs. Patients were matched against 28,300 CF and 28,258 CM patients, and 20,997 CF and 20,964 CM referents, respectively.