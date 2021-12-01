Covid case surge in the UK, 48,374 new infections and 171 deaths





NS The number of new Covid cases in the UK has skyrocketed today, with the latest daily figures recording 48,374 new infections and 171 deaths. The number of cases recorded on Wednesday increased by 21% from the 39,716 cases recorded yesterday and by 10% from the 43,676 cases reported last Wednesday. The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test is also an increase from the 159 deaths recorded on Tuesday and the 149 deaths recorded at this time last week. The latest daily figures also show that by November 30, a total of 50,994,257 initial doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been given in the United Kingdom. This is an increase of 30,539 the day before. read more A second dose of approximately 46,399,306 doses was also given, an increase of 32,157 doses. A total of 18,608,124 boosters and a third dose were also given, increasing daily by 392,589. Omicron variants are currently reported in 23 countries. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Covid-19 Technical Lead, World Health Organization (WHO), said it was still a “very early day” in understanding new variants, but information arrives daily. Said. At a press conference, Dr. Wankelhoff said: “There are some suggestions for that, but it’s still in the early stages. “We expect to get more information about the infection within days, not necessarily weeks.” She said she saw reports of Omicron cases “from mild to severe”, but said it was still in its infancy. “One of the scenarios is that as the virus continues to evolve, fitness benefits may still be there: it may be more contagious and more contagious than Delta. “But I’m still not sure about the severity.” She added: “Everything we can do for the world-dominant Delta needs to be applied and enhanced for Omicron. “Therefore, no matter how this is deployed, the way we currently act, the decisions currently being made in all countries, will benefit the way Omicron deploys.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/covid-latest-daily-figures-cases-deaths-vaccinations-wednesday-today-b969495.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

