Health
Coffee associated with reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease
Here at Sprudge, we have reported on the many positive effects of coffee on the brain over the past few years.from Improved arousal and improved motor control To protect against sick favorite Parkinson’s disease, Science has consistently found that drinking coffee has a nearly unanimous positive effect on your thinking organs. (How do we not have to enter Coffee makes your brain smaller.. And as new research finds a link between coffee consumption and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, there is still good news for coffee contingents as brain food.
The relationship between coffee and Alzheimer’s disease is not new either.In previous studies, coffee Promotes cognitive resilience— Includes protection against illness — and one paper shows Especially dark roast Especially to prevent. This new long-term study sought to investigate the direct relationship between coffee consumption and Alzheimer’s disease.
Run as part of Australian Imaging, Biomarkers, and Lifestyle Studies For aging, researchers at the University of Edithkowan tracked more than 200 participants over a decade to see how coffee affects cognitive decline over the years.Around SciTech Daily, They found a link between coffee and a reduced risk of illness, as well as a link between coffee and some important markers associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
According to the study’s lead investigator, Dr. Samantha Gardener, “participants with no memory impairment and high coffee consumption at the start of the study are at low risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, which often precedes Alzheimer’s disease. , The risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease was low. Research process. ”Increased coffee consumption was also associated with slowing the accumulation of amyloid protein in the brain, which is a“ key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease ”. I did. And in general, coffee has had a positive effect on cognitive aspects, especially executive functioning, including “planning, self-control, and attention.”
And these effects cannot be chalked only to caffeine. Although decaffeinated is associated with brain health, this particular study found no difference in the benefits (or how it was prepared) of decaffeinated and decaffeinated coffee.
More research needs to be done to establish a causal link between coffee consumption and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, but there is growing evidence to support it as a food in Bowser’s brain. ..Indeed, coffee may give you Small brain, But it fills up more densely with health.
Zack Cadwallader Editor-in-chief of Sprudge Media Network and a staff writer based in Dallas. Read more Sprudge’s Zac Cadwalader..
