Kansas doctors encourage masking and vaccination as the COVID pandemic worsens





All of Kansas continues to experience substantial or high community expansion of the coronavirus, as public health indicators indicate a continued deterioration of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 8,604 new COVID-19 cases, 200 new hospitalizations, and 32 new deaths last week. Weekly cases increased for 4 consecutive weeks, both Adult and pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise, Report of Kansas Hospital Association. In November, KDHE reported 33,834 new cases, 883 new hospitalizations, and 283 new deaths. Children accounted for 8,891 new cases, 26 new hospitalizations, and 1 new death. Vaccination rates have increased slightly over the past month, increasing from 53.6% to 56.8% of the total population with at least one vaccination, according to KDHE figures. Children aged 5 to 11 years were vaccinated in November, and that age group accounted for more than one-third of all newly vaccinated people. Still, Kansas is below the national average of youth vaccinations, federal data show. more:Kansas nursing homes with COVID clusters have lower staff vaccination rates due to nearby vaccination requirements In Kansas, 170 to 157 COVID-19 outbreaks occurred the day before Thanksgiving. Holidays are consistent with a slight decrease in the number of active outbreaks in schools, but schools continue to be the most common cluster location. Forty-nine active clusters of schools in Kansas are associated with 665 cases and three hospitalizations. Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have 39 active clusters, with 32 deaths. COVID-19 has an increasing rate of emergency department visits across the state, as shown by KDHE data. According to federal data, Kansas has rising positive test rates, the worst among school-aged children. Governor’s Safer Classroom Workgroup health and education experts have long promoted vaccination, masking, and testing as the three main public health tools to keep schools safe and open. rice field. The data collected by KDHE for workgroups show that outbreaks of COVID-19 are more common in schools that do not require masks, and clusters in those schools are much more than clusters in schools that require masks. Indicates that it will infect students. more:Kansas COVID clusters are categorized as follows: Wednesday’s meeting was rescheduled next week. From a medical point of view, doctors at the University of Kansas Health System state that students need to wear masks at school. “We’re just having problems … I think we’ll grow,” said Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer, on Monday, saying that people will continue to wear masks and be vaccinated. I urged you. On Tuesday, Stetes and infectious disease specialist Dana Hawkinson said: The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is increasing At Haze in Kansas City and KU Hospital in Kansas City. “Don’t be surprised at that,” Stites said on Tuesday. “I’ve seen a virus march across western Kansas on a heatmap. I know we’re heading in this direction. I think we’re all worried.” “The challenge was that it was especially difficult to know what the numbers were due to the lack of reports during the holidays. But hospitalization, they are real numbers. I think I’ll jump to 27 (activity). Virus) I think it heralds another wave we have to think about. “ Jason Tidd is a member of the Topeka Capital-Journal state legislature. He can contact [email protected] by email. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd..

