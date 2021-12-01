A total of 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Waterloo region, increasing the total to 20,963.





Waterloo Public Health reported another 49 positive tests for coronavirus on Wednesday, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The number of cases in this area is 20,963. This will return the average number of new daily cases for 7 days to 28.7. read more:

The families of COVID-19 victims reflect when Ontario reaches 10,000 deaths An additional 42 people cleared the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved in the area to 20,416. Almost a week has passed since new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region, with 307 deaths remaining, including four in November. This left 238 active COVID-19 cases in the region, up 7 from Tuesday and 6 from a week ago. The story continues under the ad As a result of COVID-19, there are still 11 people in the local hospital, unchanged from Tuesday. Six patients require intensive care.















1:14

The Ontario Government did not recover any of the $ 210 million paid to ineligible recipients in the interests of COVID-19: AG Report





Although a new one was declared at the Cedar Creek Public School in Air Ontario, an unnamed construction site, 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks remain, others are involved in hockey and trading. Is finished. Trend story The United States reports the first case of an Omicron variant while authorities are investigating travel rules

Omicron and Travel: Meaning of New Refunds and Insurance Limits Behind the coin, Waterloo Public Health says that 929,621 COVID-19 vaccinations were given in the area, 1,795 more than reported on Tuesday. Residents of the Waterloo region have been vaccinated twice, so only 221 of them were the second vaccinated. This means that currently 75.06% of all residents are fully vaccinated, including 13.53% of all children between the ages of 5 and 11. The story continues under the ad read more:

Ontario reports 780 new COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths Elsewhere, Ontario made 780 new reports COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Wednesday’s case as the count continues to increase weekly. The total number of state proceedings is currently 619,270. For comparison, we saw 591 new cases last Wednesday and 512 cases last Wednesday. Similar test volumes were seen in the 30,000 range on all three Wednesdays. Of the 780 new cases recorded, 369 were unvaccinated, 24 were partially vaccinated, 336 were fully vaccinated, and 51 were uncertain. .. According to wednesday report, 96 cases in Toronto, 88 cases in Windsor-Essex, 64 cases in Simcoma Scoca, 56 cases in Sudbury, 44 cases in Ottawa, 43 cases in Waterloo. All other local public health departments reported less than 40 new cases in state reports. Five more deaths were reported, increasing the state’s death to 10,005. The story continues under the ad – Use Global News Gabby Rodrigues files See link »

