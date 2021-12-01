University of Florida Study: Patients recovering from severe COVID-19 are likened to those at risk of heart attack





Tampa, Florida (WFLA) —A study from the University of Florida shows that people who recover from severe COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to die within a year of their illness as those who are not infected. .. the study It often doubles the chances of readmission or death by highlighting the serious effects that the body may experience after a severe infection, such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and coagulation problems. First case of Omicron mutant identified in the United States

Tampa, Florida (WFLA) —A study from the University of Florida shows that people who recover from severe COVID-19 are more than twice as likely to die within a year of their illness as those who are not infected. .. the study It often doubles the chances of readmission or death by highlighting the serious effects that the body may experience after a severe infection, such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and coagulation problems. First case of Omicron mutant identified in the United States

“This is a huge complication of COVID-19 that has never been shown,” said Arch G. Mainous III, Ph.D., Principal Investigator of the study. Said. Interestingly, researchers found that patients under the age of 65 who recovered from severe COVID-19 were more likely to die than those over the age of 65. “Our findings suggest the need for closer follow-up of patients admitted with COVID in the same way that they closely monitor people at risk of a heart attack.” Omicron made 30% of unvaccinated reconsideration: polls

The UF team analyzed data from electronic health records of 13,638 adult patients tested for COVID-19 using the PCR test. The researchers then followed the patient for 12 months. From now on, Mainous states that prevention of serious COVID-19 should be the main focus. Researchers and health experts emphasize that vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

