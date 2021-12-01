Hamilton County COVID-19 becomes more prone and authorities sue for vaccination





Worried Hamilton County officials urged residents to be vaccinated with COVID-19 again on Wednesday. Hospitalization increased again, The new variants first identified in South Africa could pose new challenges, and influenza is accelerating rapidly. “Our numbers are a pretty good clip and we’re heading in the wrong direction,” said Dennis Dollyhaus, Hamilton County Commissioner. “It’s a little intestinal check.” Dr. Stephen Figins, a virus expert and head of health for the Hamilton County Public Health Service, said the news of the Omicron variant puts more pressure on exhausted health care providers. However, genomic testing in Ohio has so far shown that “99% of circulating SARS-CoV-2 is delta.” This is a variant that caused a pandemic surge from late summer to early autumn. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection:What you know about the latest “variant of concern” called Omicron COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection:Here you can take your child and get the COVID-19 vaccine at Greater Cincinnati. Feagins and county health commissioner Greg Kesterman said the new variant indicates that more people need to be vaccinated against the virus. Feagins noted that in South Africa, where Omicron was first detected last month, only about 5% to 8% of the population is vaccinated. Feagins and Kesterman said it would take a few more weeks to learn more about Omicron, but the virus seems to replicate faster and more efficiently than previous versions of SARS-CoV-2. Vaccination slows viral replication, Feagins said, and post-vaccination infections occur with small amounts of virus, blocking replication and mutation. “That’s a simple number,” Feagins said at a regular coronavirus briefing in the county on Wednesday. Kesterman reported that 463 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals in the Cincinnati area of ​​14 counties. This is the highest number since early October. The number of positive tests in this area is currently close to 10%. This means that the spread of the virus is accelerating. The national vaccination campaign will be one year this month, and Kesterman said Hamilton County has reached 72% of vaccinated residents over the age of five. The Cincinnati area of ​​14 counties is 68%. Kesterman acknowledges that the color community continues to be one of the most resistant communities to vaccination, and the county is working to increase access to vaccines in its neighborhood. The pain of normal cold weather, influenzaAccording to Kesterman, the season started at a low level, but the tensions that circulate this year are a nuisance. H3N2 was the cause of the influenza epidemic in the United States between 2017 and 2018, killing 70,000 people. “To predict the level of a hospital, we need to make it part of the calculation,” he said.

