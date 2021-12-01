Health
North Dakota again urged COVID-19 vaccination as the United States identified the first case of the Omicron variant.
Last week, the World Health Organization classified the Omicron coronavirus variant, a virus strain with dozens of variants, as a “mutant of concern.” Since then, cases of Omicron mutants have now been found in more than 20 countries, including the United States.
Wednesday afternoon Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said The first US case of the Omicron variant was found in California. The person was a fully vaccinated traveler who returned from South Africa on 22 November. The CDC tested that the person had mild symptoms, was self-quarantined, and all close contact was negative.
The high number of mutations in the peplomer of the Omicron variant indicates that it may be more contagious. However, scientists around the world are working to understand its infectivity to variants and the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination available.
The North Dakota Department of Health encourages residents to be vaccinated or boosted in the light of global concerns surrounding the new strain.
“I don’t fully understand what Omicron brings, but I understand that vaccination can help protect people, and it may also provide some protection against Omicron.” Said Kirby Kluger, director of health and disease management. on Wednesday.
Kluger said people should be vaccinated if they “motivate” new variants.
North Dakota is also monitoring positive COVID-19 PCR tests for Omicron mutants and other strains. According to Kruger, the State Institute randomly selects up to about 480 positive tests per week for genome sequencing, thereby staffing whether the positive tests are derived from mutants containing the Omicron variant. Can be told to.
The state selects about 5% to 10% of tests for genomic sequencing each week, and Kluger said it believes the Ministry of Health is a “pretty good sample” of the state’s positive tests.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the guidance for booster immunization in light of the emergence of Omicron variants. People over the age of 18 should “should” have a booster effect. According to the CDC This is an update from the agency’s previous guidance that people in that age group may “get” boosters.
The CDC previously recommended booster immunization for people over the age of 50, but now recommends booster doses for residents over the age of 18. A dose to boost immunity.
According to the CDC, people should receive a booster at least 6 months after completing the first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, and 2 months after the administration of Johnson & Johnson Shot.
The North Dakota Department of Health also reported that there were more cases of active COVID-19 on Wednesday, with an additional 6 deaths.
State-wide case rate
- A new case was reported on Wednesday, December. 1: 691
- Currently infected (number: 3,180
- Daily positive rate: 8.01%
- Total number of known cases throughout the pandemic: 162,976
- Total recovered through the pandemic: 157,898
In Cass County, including Fargo, there were 874 most known active cases on Tuesday. There were 401 active cases in Burleigh County, including Bismarck, and 244 cases in Grand Forks County.
As of Tuesday, November 30, the state’s 14-day moving average positive rate was 7.57%.
Hospitalization, death
Six additional COVID-19 deaths reported on Wednesday included three residents in Cass County and one each from Pierce, Burns, and Dickey County.
In North Dakota, which was hospitalized this week for COVID-19, more than 77% were not fully vaccinated.
vaccination
-
First dose to be administered: 390,086 (58.3% of the population over 12 years old)
-
Complete vaccination rate: 368,750 (55% of the population over 12 years old)
-
Booster dose administered: 116,037
The Ministry of Health encourages individuals to obtain information about vaccines. www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator..
As a public service, we publish this article to everyone, regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider supporting local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.
Readers can contact reporter Michelle Griffith, a member of the Report for America Corps, at mgriffith @ forumcomm.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/newsmd/coronavirus/7304098-North-Dakota-again-urges-COVID-19-vaccination-as-US-identifies-first-omicron-variant-case
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]