North Dakota again urged COVID-19 vaccination as the United States identified the first case of the Omicron variant.

Last week, the World Health Organization classified the Omicron coronavirus variant, a virus strain with dozens of variants, as a “mutant of concern.” Since then, cases of Omicron mutants have now been found in more than 20 countries, including the United States.

Wednesday afternoon Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said The first US case of the Omicron variant was found in California. The person was a fully vaccinated traveler who returned from South Africa on 22 November. The CDC tested that the person had mild symptoms, was self-quarantined, and all close contact was negative.

The high number of mutations in the peplomer of the Omicron variant indicates that it may be more contagious. However, scientists around the world are working to understand its infectivity to variants and the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination available.

The North Dakota Department of Health encourages residents to be vaccinated or boosted in the light of global concerns surrounding the new strain.

“I don’t fully understand what Omicron brings, but I understand that vaccination can help protect people, and it may also provide some protection against Omicron.” Said Kirby Kluger, director of health and disease management. on Wednesday.

Kluger said people should be vaccinated if they “motivate” new variants.

North Dakota is also monitoring positive COVID-19 PCR tests for Omicron mutants and other strains. According to Kruger, the State Institute randomly selects up to about 480 positive tests per week for genome sequencing, thereby staffing whether the positive tests are derived from mutants containing the Omicron variant. Can be told to.

The state selects about 5% to 10% of tests for genomic sequencing each week, and Kluger said it believes the Ministry of Health is a “pretty good sample” of the state’s positive tests.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the guidance for booster immunization in light of the emergence of Omicron variants. People over the age of 18 should “should” have a booster effect. According to the CDC This is an update from the agency’s previous guidance that people in that age group may “get” boosters.

The CDC previously recommended booster immunization for people over the age of 50, but now recommends booster doses for residents over the age of 18. A dose to boost immunity.

According to the CDC, people should receive a booster at least 6 months after completing the first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, and 2 months after the administration of Johnson & Johnson Shot.

The North Dakota Department of Health also reported that there were more cases of active COVID-19 on Wednesday, with an additional 6 deaths.

State-wide case rate

A new case was reported on Wednesday, December. 1: 691

691 Currently infected (number: 3,180

3,180 Daily positive rate: 8.01%

8.01% Total number of known cases throughout the pandemic: 162,976

162,976 Total recovered through the pandemic: 157,898

In Cass County, including Fargo, there were 874 most known active cases on Tuesday. There were 401 active cases in Burleigh County, including Bismarck, and 244 cases in Grand Forks County.

As of Tuesday, November 30, the state’s 14-day moving average positive rate was 7.57%.

Hospitalization, death

Six additional COVID-19 deaths reported on Wednesday included three residents in Cass County and one each from Pierce, Burns, and Dickey County.

In North Dakota, which was hospitalized this week for COVID-19, more than 77% were not fully vaccinated.

vaccination

First dose to be administered: 390,086 (58.3% of the population over 12 years old)

Complete vaccination rate: 368,750 (55% of the population over 12 years old)

Booster dose administered: 116,037

The Ministry of Health encourages individuals to obtain information about vaccines. www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator..

As a public service, we publish this article to everyone, regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider supporting local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.

Readers can contact reporter Michelle Griffith, a member of the Report for America Corps, at mgriffith @ forumcomm.com.