Health
Is it a cold, the flu, or a COVID? I asked an infectious disease specialist how to tell the difference. – Twin Cities
As the cold and flu season is progressing, we asked a local doctor how to tell the difference between the common cold, flu and COVID-19.
“There are many differences, but there are also so many overlaps,” says Dr. Frank Rhame, an Allina Health infectious disease specialist. “Optimally, we cannot make a reliable decision without testing.
“If you have respiratory symptoms, take a test and quarantine until the test is negative,” says Rhame.
For testing, Minnesotans can stop by one of the state’s rapid saliva community testing sites or opt for the COVID-19 saliva test at home. Both options are provided free of charge to Minnesotan.Get information about testing at Health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites..
However, while waiting for the test results, Rhame explains some differences.
“In the case of the flu, the interval between the first symptoms and the feeling of being really terrible tends to be shorter,” he says. “Classic influenza goes from 0 to 60 in 6 hours. With COVID-19, the onset tends to be more gradual.”
The metaphor of hitting a truck can be accurate in the case of flu textbooks, says Rhame.
During this cold and flu season, getting a flu shot is especially important, says Rhame. Why? The more people who are vaccinated against the flu, the less severe it is or, as a result, the less stress on the state’s testing ability. This is already overwhelmed by the current surge in COVID-19. Testing requirements could increase further as new antivirals are expected to be approved soon, says Rhame (the drug must be given within 5 days of the onset of symptoms). ).
“If we could get rid of the flu even more, it would help the whole system,” says Rhame.
As always, influenza should never be underestimated.
“Influenza is very unpredictable,” says the doctor. “It kills. It kills 20,000 or 30,000 people a year. In most cases, elderly people, frail people, and people with weak immunity die, but young and healthy people can also be knocked out. increase.
“It’s not a simple cold.”
A stuffy nose is often a symptom of a simple cold. Of course, it doesn’t smell very much when you have a stuffy nose, but once you blow your nose, you may smell the chicken soup — at least a little. But with COVID?
“Loss of smell is a real marker of COVID,” says Rhame. “It’s very characteristic.”
Rhame also recommends that you continue to wear masks and maintain social distance (especially when the people around you aren’t, so we might be tired of it. increase).
“Sufficient vaccination cannot explain the current surge,” says Rhame. “We are a state with a relatively high immunization rate.”
Since asymptomatic spread is a COVID-19 problem, Rhame believes that one of the reasons for the surge is “stopping masking and distance measurements.”
The Minnesota Health Department reports the latest COVID-19 figures every week, but the influenza and respiratory disease activity reports are updated every Thursday.visit Health.state.mn.us/diseases/flu/stats..
It’s too early to know how this cold and flu season will be compared to last year when Ram said it was “substantially non-existent” (when distance education and mask obligations were in effect).
RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) surged this fall in Minnesota. The latest weekly report shows that influenza A is currently the most common influenza strain.
State reports also look at what is happening nationwide.
“Influenza activity is low nationwide, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that” the number of influenza viruses detected by clinical and public health laboratories has increased in recent weeks. “
Search for the flu vaccine or other vaccines at the following zip code: Vaccines.gov..
Comparison of COVID, cold and flu symptoms mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19..
|
Sources
2/ https://www.twincities.com/2021/12/01/is-it-a-cold-the-flu-or-covid-we-asked-an-infectious-disease-specialist-how-to-tell-the-difference/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]