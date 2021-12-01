Health
The longer the gap between mRNA vaccine doses, the stronger the immune response: Canadian study
NS New Canadian study Found to delay the second dose of mRNA vaccine For COVID-19, two doses produce a stronger immune response than delivered closer.
The peer-reviewed study compared blood test results from 186 emergency medical personnel across the country. Of these, 118 received double vaccination with a dosing interval of less than 4 weeks, and 68 waited for the second vaccination for 6-7 weeks.
Regardless of which mRNA vaccination Used — Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty, Modern’s Spikevax Or a combination of both — those who waited longer had higher antibody levels.
antibody It is a protein produced by the immune system that flows through the blood, recognizes foreign substances such as bacteria and viruses, and neutralizes them.
“I think this is very important for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet,” said Dr. Brian Grunau, principal investigator of the study, in an interview.
“Immune response generated from vaccines — I believe that a strong response can probably fight better COVID infection.. “
Federally funded research COVID-19 Immunity Task ForceWas published in the journal on Tuesday Clinical infection. However, the findings were analyzed in July and shared with the Task Force and other public health decision makers.
According to a news release from, this is the first peer-reviewed study in North America, examining the timing between the first and second doses of the mRNA vaccine. University of British Columbia, Where Grunau teaches emergency medicine.
He said the findings are important even for countries that lacked stable access to vaccines. He explained that delaying the interval not only increases antibodies, but also increases the time to vaccinate more people.
This study did not evaluate COVID-19 “breakthrough” infections (infections that occur after complete immunization).
Immunization programs across Canada have different vaccination intervals as new data emerge, and factors such as outbreaks and patient vulnerabilities influence the need for rapid double vaccination of people. ..
For example, in August British Columbia reduced Approximately 170,000 people living in the virus outbreak zone are vaccinated between 7 and 4 weeks.
National Advisory Board on Immunity (NACI) recommendation Wait 8 weeks between doses, but list 4 weeks as the minimum acceptable value.
Other studies have also shown that longer intervals between RNA vaccine doses increase the immune response.
NS British studies Similar findings were found among 503 health care workers who received two doses of the Comirnaty vaccine. Neutralizing antibody levels were doubled after longer dosing intervals. The findings were published in July — almost at the same time Grünau and his colleagues were analyzing their data.
The UK has reduced its own recommended interval from 12 weeks to 8 weeks.
Although it will take months for the results of many studies to be released to the public, government and public health officials have said they have undergone a “sneak peak” to enable them to make appropriate policy decisions during a pandemic. ..
Studies have even made it possible for NACI to move from the mRNA manufacturer’s recommendation of waiting 17-28 days between doses to the recommended 56 days.
“This is a really interesting place,” said Grunau, a scientist at the Center for Health Assessment and Results Science.
“I don’t have time to fund and research in my career. It was very quick to translate new research results into policy and medical practice.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the COVID-19 Immune Task Force has supported more than 100 studies across Canada.
