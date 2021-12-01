Health
COVID-19: Peter Barra vaccination rate is 85.1%.Declared outbreak at Holy Cross Secondary-Peter Barra
For 2 consecutive days Peterborough Public Health Reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) However, active cases in the region have not changed, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.
Of the health unit COVID tracker An update, published around 4:15 pm, reiterates 45 active cases of COVID-19.on November 1st There were 14 active cases in the jurisdiction of the Health Units of Peter Barra, Peter Barra County, Hiawatha First Nation, and Carblake First Nations.
The Health Unit publishes vaccination rate data every Wednesday. This week’s data:
All eligible residents (12 years and over):
- 87.6 percent were first vaccinated (up from 87.5 percent on November 24)
- 85.1 percent were vaccinated first and second — fully vaccinated (up from 84.9 percent on November 24)
- 5.4% of the population received a third dose (up from 3.9% on November 24)
Adults (18+):
- 87.6 percent were first vaccinated (up from 87.4 percent on November 24)
- 85.3% were vaccinated first and second — fully vaccinated (up from 85% on November 24)
- 5.8% received a third dose (up from 4.2% on November 24)
Elderly (70 years old and over):
- 95.4 percent were first vaccinated (no change from 24 November)
- 95.4% were vaccinated first and second — fully vaccinated (unchanged)
- 15.4 percent received a third dose (up from 11.4 percent on November 24)
Young people (12 to 17 years old):
- 88.1 percent were first vaccinated (up from 87.8 percent on November 24)
- 83.2 percent were vaccinated first and second — fully vaccinated (up from 82.7 percent on November 24).
- 0.2% were on the third dose — up from 0.1% on November 24th.
Youth (5-11 years old): Data is not yet available. The clinic started on Monday.
To date, the health unit has reported that 241,027 doses of vaccine have been given topically. Since the update on November 24, an additional 2,785 doses have been administered. According to the Health Unit, 115,610 residents received the first dose and 111,791 residents received the second dose. Similarly, 7,115 inhabitants received a third dose.
Children aged 5 to 11 can be booked to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Appointments must be booked Ontario Online Portal Alternatively, by calling the State Vaccine Reservation Call Center at 1-833-943-3900.
COVID-19: Peter Barra Public Health Offers Online Session to Discuss Vaccines for 5-11 Children
The Health Unit hosts a number of children’s vaccination clinics at several schools in Peterborough County. All clinics are held outside class hours. The clinics are:
- Friday, December 3: Norwood District High School from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Friday, December 10: Apsley Public School from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Friday, December 17: St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Monday, December 20: Millbrook / South Cavan Public School 9 AM-3 PM
- Wednesday, December 29: Lakefield District Public School 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Other data from the community health unit on Wednesday:
Trend story
- occurrence: Two activities — An outbreak was declared at Peterborough’s Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School on Wednesday (case details are unknown, but the first case was reported on Monday). The outbreak was declared last Thursday at the Rema Christian School (private school) in Peter Barra, but it is still active.Outbreak Declared November 20 at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School Declared to be resolved on Wednesday afternoon in Peter Barra. There were five cases of its occurrence. “It’s been a full 14 days since the last positive case was in the school. The Ministry of Health guidelines show that the school meets the criteria for declaring an outbreak,” said Principal Natalie. Bitner said. Since the declaration of the pandemic, the health unit has had 353 cases associated with 61 outbreaks.
- Confirmed cumulative cases: 2,032 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Dead (number: 24 — The latest death was reported on October 30th.
- Variations of cases of concern: 1,173 — Seven more from Monday.The first variant case was reported February 23 And the first Confirmed Delta Variant Case Reported on June 19th.
- Resolved case: 1,957 — 9 more cases since Tuesday. Resolved cases account for about 96.5 percent of all cases.
- Close Contact: 304 — Increased from 237 on Tuesday to 179 on Monday. People in close contact should be self-quarantined for 14 days from the last contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
- hospitalization: 97 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — another from Monday. Peter Barra Community Health Center End of monday report Hospitalization of 5 active COVID-19 — 1 case increased from Friday. Hospitalized cases account for about 4.8% of all cases. Twenty-one cases require an intensive care unit and have not changed since November 23. Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitalization in the ICU has accounted for 1.1% of all medical unit cases.
- COVID19 exposure: 74.9 percent (1,521) of all cases within the jurisdiction of the health unit were due to contact with another existing case, 20.4 percent (414 cases) were associated with community expansion, and 3.8 percent (3.8 percent). 78 cases) are related to travel, and 1% (19 cases) are of undecided source.
- test: More than 65,400 people have been tested for COVID-19, about one in three residents. It will be 100 more after the update on Tuesday.
- Execution: October 1-8 price Indicted for a total of 4 businesses under Resumption of Ontario law.. Late Friday night, 175 Charlotte St. The White House Nightclub / Restaurant in The White House has been issued a Closure / Section 22 order requesting an “immediate closure” of the facility. On November 21, the company was fined $ 880 for exceeding 25% of its capacity limit.On Thursday, the health unit issued a section 22 order to PB Peterburgers Restaurant At George Street North to comply with regulations or close the business because it did not follow the Ontario COVID-19 protocol.
NS Peter Barra Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District Board of Education As of 4 pm on Wednesday report Six active cases at schools within the jurisdiction of the Health Unit: In Peterborough, there is one case at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School and St. Peter Catholic Junior High School, and two cases at St. Catherine Catholic Elementary School. A single case at St. Paul’s Catholic Elementary School in both Norwood and Lakefield. The school board does not indicate whether the case involves students or staff.
NS Kawalta Pine Ridge District Board of Education report At 11:45 am on Wednesday, there are three active cases at schools within the jurisdiction of the health unit. There are two cases, Adam Scott Intermediate Case and Peter Barra’s RF Downey Public School. Neither has changed since Tuesday. The school board handles 25 other cases at 12 other schools outside the jurisdiction of the health unit. The school board does not indicate whether the case involves students or staff.
Trent University report As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no active cases on the Peterbara and Durham campuses. The university reports that 96% of students and 97% of employees are fully vaccinated, and 0% of students and 0% of staff are partially vaccinated.
Fleming University No cases have been reported on the Peter Barra campus. The university will resume face-to-face classes and services in January 2022.
You can find the latest weekly immunization rate data for health units released on Wednesday In this story..
All tests and medical evaluations of COVID-19 at Peterborough are now available. Peterborough Regional Health Center 1 Hospital Doctor’s Evaluation Center.
Many Peter Barra and local pharmacies offer vaccinations to qualified recipients. Reservations are required and you can call each pharmacy or Ontario Government Website..
