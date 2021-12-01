ICU bed full to warn authorities about new coronavirus variants





December 1, 2021 The continued resurgence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin is still caused by delta variants of the virus, and the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) is full of hospital intensive care units in the western and northwestern parts of the state on Tuesday. I reported.

Dr. Ben Weston of the University of Wisconsin Medical School said: “In fact, across the western region of our state, there are no ICU beds available. Zero.” According to WHA, 97% of hospital ICU beds are full throughout the state.

Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor of Milwaukee County, spoke at a briefing by the City of Milwaukee and the county authorities on Tuesday. “This is a dangerous place,” he said of the state’s current COVID-19 numbers.

Wisconsin has the fourth worst positive rate for the COVID-19 test than any other state in the United States, Weston said. According to data posted by the State Department (DHS) on Tuesday, 11.7% of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tests per day were positive on average over the past seven days. During the same period, the state recorded an average of 2,722 new cases per day. In Milwaukee County, children aged 10 to 14 have the highest percentage of positive tests, followed by children aged 5 to 9, according to Weston. Outbreaks of schools requiring quarantine and quarantine have been reported throughout the community, he added.

“We need to see more children get vaccinated,” Weston said. He added that about 10-15 percent of county children aged 5 to 11 have been shot so far. The Milwaukee Health Department released a new mask recommendation for the city on Tuesday, not obligatory. In response to this recommendation, the city’s health commissioner, Kirsten Johnson, said the agency “strongly recommends wearing a mask when indoors in public.” She said mask orders only apply in the city, not in the surrounding counties. “I think that’s a barrier to implementing effective policies,” Johnson added.However, the number of incidents has increased rapidly, and health authorities have Newly identified Omicron variant Of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Johnson said the emergence of Omicron left “more questions than answers” and health officials are watching how quickly it spreads and whether it can resist the current batch of COVID-19 vaccines. Said. Although not yet reported in the United States, Weston said it is likely to appear “within the next day or two days” and is already a major form of the virus in rapidly prevailing countries. rice field. “Our vaccine has been effective against all the variants we have seen so far, and there will be a fairly good level of protection against this as well. Therefore, we are vaccinated and boosted. Receiving is the best way to prepare, and to protect yourself and your family. “ People over the age of 18 are eligible for a third booster 6 months after the second dose of the second dose of Pfizer or Modena vaccine. Those who receive a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose 2 months after vaccination. “Let’s be real. We’re all tired of this. Everyone is tired of this,” said Tom Barrett, Mayor of Milwaukee. “We can go back completely to pre-COVID and ignore all of this, but we still need to keep in mind that hospitalization and death are clearly going in the wrong direction.” The morning headline is delivered to your inbox. apply.. Wisconsin Examiner,Independent non-profit news sites provide a fresh perspective on state politics and policy through investigative journalism and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. Examiner is part of the States Newsroom, a national 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

