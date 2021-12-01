Omicron: What we know (and don’t know), from vaccines to infections





We know that some people infected with Omicron are vaccinated, so they appear to be capable of causing breakthrough infections, and so is Delta. What we know from examining Delta and experience with other variants is that the vaccines we have, even if they were not originally designed to work against those variants. It works well for many variants. So, for example, vaccines were generally designed against the original coronavirus strain, which does not yet have all the mutations. [and] Still, it can provide excellent protection against severe illness and death. It is not yet known exactly how much Omicron evades the immune response, whether vaccine-induced or not. However, most people suspect that vaccines, especially vaccines and boosters, provide a significant degree of protection and will probably protect against serious illness. How much do you need to worry about the new variants of the Bay Area here? It’s important to know. It’s important to be moderately worried, but it’s also important to recognize that you’re lucky to be able to live among those who have done a very good job with vaccination. Throughout the Bay Area, 75% to 85% of people are vaccinated. If it is more communicative than Delta, let’s say it gives us that additional degree of protection. But globally, the whole world is a bit edgy, as there are still so many unknowns about how much we should be concerned. I think this really emphasizes the fact that no one is really safe from COVID-19 until everyone is safe and vaccinated. If there are areas in the world where few people have access to the vaccine, it actually increases the risk of exposure to new mutants that may develop and spread more rapidly than they do in highly vaccinated populations. increase. What are the big questions and thoughts in your mind about Omicron and the next few weeks of this pandemic? I think there are three main questions. No. 1, is Omicron more contagious, and does it defeat Delta and cause another surge? To what extent do you avoid a vaccine-induced or natural immune response? And how much can you avoid some of the monoclonal antibody therapies currently in use? And third, does it cause more serious illness?

