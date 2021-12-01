Rebuilding Intimacy After Breast Cancer: 6 Tips

Cancer can change how you feel about your body and what you feel comfortable with. But by combining introspection, physical intervention, communication, and patience, you can rebuild your intimacy. After diagnosing breast cancer, the last thing you are thinking about is sex. Instead, you’re probably thinking about how to manage your treatment costs, upcoming surgery decisions, the cost of fighting cancer, and the side effects of chemotherapy. For me, painful sexual intercourse, loss of libido, and the overall struggle with intimacy have been part of my life both during and after breast cancer. Talking about these issues may feel embarrassing, or even taboo, but I’m here to promise you have the help available. You are not alone in tackling these challenges. Here are six tips for rebuilding intimacy after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Cancer treatment has different effects on everyone. In my case, ovarian suppressants and long-term hormone blockade had the greatest impact on my sexuality. Both drugs work to stop the production of the ovaries and estrogen. This can lead to menopause. Menopause has side effects such as vaginal dryness, pain in sexual intercourse, and lack of libido. Often we blame ourselves for issues related to intimacy and sexuality, but that’s not fair. It is important to reach the root of the challenge in order to identify resources and interventions that help rebuild intimacy and improve sexual health. Understanding the science behind the hormonal changes that are taking place in my body has been very helpful and I have been able to shift my blame from myself to medicine. With the responsibility outside, I felt more powerful in finding solutions.

Many oncologists are not trained in how to identify or treat the sexual side effects of cancer treatment, but are ready to be assisted by an amazing survivor community and advocates of sexual health. Your oncologist may not be an expert in this field, but they can serve as a bridge. You have the power to raise concerns about sexual health and intimacy and seek help. Yes, that can be annoying, but you don’t have to experience this alone. First, raise your concerns to your GP or oncologist. Ask a gynecological pain or pelvic floor specialist for referral. I raised my concerns to my oncologist shortly after chemotherapy and she was able to refer me to a gynecologist. Specialists addressed my vitamin pain and dryness by recommending the use of dilators, topical lidocaine, lubricants, and daily moisturizers (liquid vitamin E oil is my favorite). I also started using lubricating gel inserts before sexual intercourse, and it has changed my life. Many breast cancer survivors have also found that pelvic floor therapy helps to cope with pain, which can lead to improved intimacy. Some insurance companies cover pelvic floor therapy, so it’s a great place to start when looking for a referral. For those who need to relieve more vaginal pain, some oncologists may prescribe estrogen cream or recommend laser treatment. Remember that each person has their own experience. Work with your provider to find resources and interventions that meet your specific physical needs. Physical pain is the first hurdle to overcome in reconstructing intimacy.

Beyond the physical side effects of cancer, your diagnosis and treatment can have a significant impact on your body’s image. This can affect your ability to be intimate with your partner or yourself. Adding a lack of libido can make you feel that the problem is insurmountable. So how do you deal with the spiritual aspects of healing? It is imperative to work on rebuilding your self-confidence and adding narcissistic habits. I have found some resources that have helped me. Book,”Mindful Self Compassion WorkbookDr. Kristin Neff provides an overview of heartfelt self-compassion, and through journaling exercises, he changes his mind and thinks more compassionately. I love too Rose app To deal with diminished sexual desire. The “Prosperity During and After Cancer” module in the app was especially useful for survivors and helped unravel the psychological aspects of intimate healing. Resources also helped me to have conversations with my husband and the care team. Working with the therapists can also help clarify the effects of cancer on body image and relationships. Working with an individual therapist or a couple of therapists was a great combination to help me accelerate the healing process.

Your body has changed because of cancer. Physical and hormonal changes can change what is comfortable for you. What causes arousal and what you grow up and feel safe may now be different. Take a moment to get to know yourself again. This can be through self-inquiry, warm yoga, a long bath, a massage, or anything else that helps you reconnect with your body. It is normal for your body to betray you and feel angry that cancer has stolen part of your intimacy. Take this shift as an opportunity to find a new path of joy, alone or with your partner. Try sex toys, role-playing, intimate massages, and more that you’ve never tried before. If your nipples are numb due to a mastectomy, acknowledge the sadness and then open the door to find fun in new ways.

It can be easily stopped when we are hurt. We avoid intimacy to avoid both physical and emotional pain. But the longer we postpone it, the bigger the problem can be physically and in our relationship. Talk to your partner about the challenges you are facing. Ideally, find time to talk when there is no pressure or expectation of intimacy. It may be unpleasant at first, but communication is very important. Your partner needs to support you in managing other side effects. This is no exception. Starting with the facts is a great way to open the door to new topics. From there, you can slowly deepen your discussion. Communication helps you stay connected with your partners when trying out new interventions and strategies. Try to approach the process by learning together. Our partners are healed with us and may not know how to help. They may not want to hurt us and may not know how we want to be intimate with the changes in our body. Discuss this with your partner. Then you will be together. Isn’t it related? Take the time to talk and think for yourself. Having an intimate relationship with yourself is very important and is what you deserve before you start an intimate relationship with someone else.

You didn’t heal overnight from your breast cancer treatment, and the restructuring of intimacy doesn’t happen overnight either. Show yourself elegance as you navigate this process. Keep in mind that as we slowly move from reflection to physical intervention to emotional hurdles, we are making progress simply by deciding to prioritize sexual health and intimacy. Show yourself the same kindness that you show to your close friends.