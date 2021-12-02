BCCOVID-19 Pandemic Update | British Columbia News





As of Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 84.8% (4,228,684) of eligible individuals aged 5 years and older in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 81.7% (4,072,923) received the second dose. increase. In addition, 91.2% (4,225,895) of qualified individuals aged 12 years and older in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 87.9% (4,072,902) received the second dose, and 9% (434,790) received the third dose. I was inoculated. In addition, 91.6% (3,960,344) of all eligible adults in British Columbia received the first dose, 88.4% (3,823,351) received the second dose, and 10% (434,146) received the third dose. The number of cases today is tentative and may be updated. BC has reported 375 new cases of COVID-19, which does not include epilinked cases and has reported a total of 218,801 cases in the state. There were 2,936 cases of COVID-19 activity in the state, and 213,394 people who tested positive recovered. Of the active cases, 301 are hospitalized and 98 are in the intensive care unit. The rest are self-quarantining and recovering at home. The new / active cases are: Fraser Health 98 new cases

70 New Cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

69 new cases of interior health

62 new cases of Northern Health

Island Health 76 new cases

No new cases for people residing outside Canada In the last 24 hours, 7 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 2,340. The new dead are: Fraser Health: 3

Island Health: 3

Vancouver Coastal Health: One There were no new medical facilities outbreaks for a total of five facilities with continuous outbreaks, including: nursing: George Derby Center (Fraser Health); Peace Villa (Northern Health)

Acute care: Ridge Meadows Hospital (Fraser Health); St. Paul’s Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health)

Independent living or independent living: Laurier Manor (Northern Health)

From November 23 to 29, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 58.2% of cases.

From November 16th to 29th, they accounted for 68.1% of hospitalizations. Last week’s case (November 23-29) – 2,414 total Not vaccinated: 1,310 (54.3%)

Partial vaccination: 95 (3.9%)

Complete vaccination: 1,009 (41.8%) Inpatients for the last 2 weeks (November 16-29) – 267 total Not vaccinated: 171 (64.0%)

Partial vaccination: 11 (4.1%)

Complete vaccination: 85 (31.8%) Last week, the number of cases per 100,000 age-adjusted population (November 23-29) Not vaccinated: 180.6

Partial vaccination: 43.6

Complete vaccination: 22.6 Cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after age adjustment for the past 2 weeks (November 16-29) Not vaccinated: 36.4

Partial vaccination: 7.4

Complete vaccination: 1.9 Since December 2020, the state has been vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines 8,709,802 times. learn more: For the announcement of the COVID-19 Children’s Vaccine for children ages 5-11 on November 23, 2021, please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0209-002245 For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine for children, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/children See below for a joint statement regarding Health Canada’s approval of the COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine. https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0204-002205 For an announcement on the COVID-19 Booster Shots for all British Columbia citizens on October 26, 2021, please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25604 For more information on booster doses, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/booster See below for regional restrictions in the Northern Health region.

https://www.northernhealth.ca/sites/northern_health/files/health-information/health-topics/orders/documents/nh-gatherings-events-orders-oct-2021.pdf See below for a third dose for people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register#immunocompromised When they become available, information about school outbreaks will be posted online. www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures For a progress report on our surgical renewal commitment, please visit: See below for how BC counts daily COVID-19 cases in hospitals. https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021HLTH0058-001844 For more information on BC Vaccine Cards and how to access them, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/vaccinecard.html For an announcement on August 12, 2021 regarding the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for long-term care workers, please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/25143 For breakthrough cases, see BCCDC Weekly Data Overview. http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data#summary Detailed data is posted daily on the BCCDC dashboard. http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/data Also: www.bccdc.ca For information on how to register for immunization or receive a second dose, please visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register Also https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/dose-2 See below for state health official orders and guidance.

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid- 19-New coronavirus See below for guidance on restrictions. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/covid-19-provincial-support/restrictions Latest updates including case count, prevention, risk and search for a test center near you: http://www.bccdc.ca/ Or follow @CDCofBC on Twitter. See below for COVID-19 exposure events, updates and information.

