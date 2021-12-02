Swift sequences of Omicron samples at UCSF highlight challenges in tracking the spread of variants.

Tracking where Omicron variants are already spreading and how fast they grow is the latest challenge for scientists and public health authorities, and perhaps the only reason. The first US case was found in science fiction This is not due to the ability of the medical system here, not because it does not yet exist elsewhere in the country.

A person infected with COVID landed at SFO before Thanksgiving on Monday, November 22nd. The person was in South Africa and within a few days began to feel sick. The University of California, San Francisco laboratory does not receive a person’s “suspicious” test sample until Tuesday afternoon, November 30, eight days after arrival, and after an unknown number of encounters with friends and family. bottom. sample, colour The San Francisco lab on Monday 29th, and other samples, may still be processed from that person’s close contacts — but the CDC says these contacts have been negative so far. I tested it.

It wasn’t until 4am Wednesday that researchers at the University of California, San Francisco could be sure that this was a sample of Omicron, after working all night with special urgency.

NS Previous report by CNN I reported that a positive test was done on November 29th, but now I’m learning how long it took for the test to be flagged and its genetics to be sequenced.

“I heard this particular sample around 3 pm yesterday,” said Dr. Charles Chiu of UCSF at a press conference Wednesday at the San Francisco City Hall. Every KPIX.. “We were able to receive the sample in the lab by 8 pm. We performed a very fast molecular test to look for the dropout of the spike gene. This test may have detected Omicron, It’s not definitive. “

The total time from color testing performed to sequenced and fully confirmed is 30 hours. Chronicle Report — However, if 4am is the final confirmation, the timeline seems strange. This will result in a test at 10 pm on Monday night. Maybe Monday at 10 pm was the first time a positive test was confirmed?

“We were able to confirm the detection of Omicron in 5 hours and obtain almost the entire genome in 8 hours,” says Chiu. “At 4 am last night, we were finally able to prove that this was an infection with the Omicron mutant.”

You may hear about other cases in the United States within a few days, or even before today. Given the above efforts to sequence a single sample, it’s no wonder this takes some time from the beginning of the world. Have you heard about Omicron just 5 days ago?

The United States is superior to many countries in variant detection and sequencing, and has been so in the last six months or so. Still, as Christian Andersen, a professor of immunology and microbiology at the Scripps Research Institute in California. Tell Vox, It’s an ad hoc network of labs that are still working hard. “Many of them are still hacked together,” Andersen says of the system.

Andersen further explained that both the high prevalence of Omicron in South Africa and the better than average surveillance systems for South African variants led to the discovery there.

CDC Director Rochelle Wallensky said on Tuesday that the United States is currently sequencing one in seven positive COVID cases in the country. This global database The United States is running only 29 sequences per 1,000 and still says it is 1 in 34. As Vox reports, it can still be in the top 20 countries of the world, but about 50,000 to 120,000 new COVID cases are discovered daily in the United States, with several variant cases slipping through each day. It highlights the possibilities.

A map showing which countries sequence the most COVID samples for the variant.

The fact remains that no one knows if Omicron is better at avoiding vaccines or better at spreading more easily than Delta. Evolutionary selection is likely to have created a successful variant of something, The New York Times reported on Monday, Experts warn that mutations can also interact with each other, and this variant is still in its infancy.

An infected American living in San Francisco was vaccinated twice with the Moderna vaccine, probably more than six months ago, but the date is unknown. The person had not received the booster yet.

