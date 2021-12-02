First U.S. Omicron Incident Confirmed by San Francisco Travelers – Times Herald

San Francisco confirmed on Wednesday the first domestic case of a new omicron coronavirus variant in a vaccinated person who recently returned from South Africa.

A San Francisco-based traveler who had been vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, had not been boosted, but suffered from mild symptoms and was recovering, health officials said. The person is quarantined and their contacts are being tracked. So far, all close contacts have been tested as negative.

“This is not a surprise,” Dr. Grant Corfax, director of the San Francisco Public Health Service, said at a press conference Wednesday. “We knew that Omicron was coming here. I thought it was here. It hadn’t been detected yet.”

“This is a source of concern,” he said. However, 77% of the city’s inhabitants are fully vaccinated, “that’s certainly not the cause of our panic. We’re ready here in the city.”

Travelers returned from South Africa on 22 November and were examined on 29 November after symptoms appeared, Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a White House press conference Wednesday morning.

According to the World Health Organization, at least 23 countries have reported Omicron infections. To reduce the spread of new variants that are believed to be more contagious than the Delta variant, on Wednesday federal officials told airlines the names and contact information of all passengers boarding bound flights to the U.S. Disease Control Center. Instructed to provide South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini and Resoto, Malawi, Mozambique, Namivia, and then for the United States from November 29th.

A variant of Omicron was discovered in November by South African scientists who were trying to understand the unexpected surge in infection.

It’s a concern because it has far more mutations than any of its predecessors, including more than 30 mutations that encode the peplomer that the virus uses to infect cells. Some of these mutations affect the infection rate of the virus and its ability to evade protective antibodies.

The San Francisco case is a genome in the laboratory of Dr. Charles Chiu, a virologist at the University of California, San Francisco, working with the San Francisco Public Health Department, the California Public Health Department, and Color, a biotechnology company that owns Burlingame. Detected by sequence determination. The base test facility can process tens of thousands of clinical samples per day.

Suspicious samples were confirmed overnight at an astonishing rate. Chiu received a sample at 4 pm on Tuesday and ran a very fast molecular test to look for one of the mutations in a mutant of the spike protein called the spike “gene dropout.” Results obtained in just two hours indicated the potential for detection of Omicron, but were not conclusive.

Evidence was obtained after sequencing the viral genome using a pocket-sized tool from Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

The lab was able to confirm that the sample was omicron within 5 hours, and the entire genome was assembled within 8 hours, Chiu said.

“So, at 4am last night, we were able to actually collect most of the genomes and conclusively show that this was an infection from the Omicron mutant,” Chiu said. ..

How fast does the virus spread? How easy is it to be transmitted? Can Omicron reinfect those who have recovered? How well does it avoid vaccine-induced immunity? How active is it to knock it down? There is no answer to those questions yet.

However, the detection and isolation of the virus by Chiu will accelerate US research. Once the variant grows successfully in the lab, it will be shipped by FedEx with special federal permission and shared quickly and freely with labs across the country.

“It’s very difficult to get the virus from abroad,” says Chiu. “There are export restrictions. In reality, there is no existing” material transfer agreement. ” With a case, it’s much easier. “

Now, scientists who have the virus can create cell cultures to propagate the virus and study its behavior. They see how quickly it infects healthy cells. They also test whether antibodies from either the vaccine or the infection can knock it down.