The best COVID hospitalization since the vaccine became available





According to state data, the number of COVID-19 patients receiving inpatient care at Iowa hospitals surged last week, reaching a high in 721 on Wednesday. This is the largest number of patients hospitalized simultaneously in Iowa since the coronavirus vaccine became widely available. Dr. Ravi Vemuri, an infectious disease specialist at Des Moines, who treats COVID, said: -19 patients. The other subspecies mentioned by Vemuri was omicron, which was identified in southern Africa last week. The presence of Omicron in the United States was confirmed Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The infected person was in California and was vaccinated against the coronavirus. UIHC spokeswoman Laura Shoemaker said 40 patients with COVID-19 had been hospitalized and treated at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinic on Wednesday. This is less than half of the UIHC peak of 100 at the height of last year’s pandemic. “This is a lot higher than we’ve seen for a long time, and it’s a bit disappointing at this point in the pandemic,” said the shoemaker. “But while a significant portion of the population remains unvaccinated, COVID remains at high prevalence, and unvaccinated people are much more vulnerable to serious illness and hospitalization.” Infected Iowa is dying at a higher rate than the peak in the early months of the pandemic, where vaccines were not available, state data show. During the two weeks of May 2020, 193 people died. During the last two weeks of October, 221 people have died. Recent rates are unknown as it can take up to a month for the state to report COVID-related deaths. The current number of hospitalizations is about half of the peak of 1,510 in November 2020. The two-week mortality rate peaked at 849 in December 2020. This was four times the recent mortality rate. The number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus reported by the state suddenly decreased with tests performed during Thanksgiving holidays. In Iowa, hospitalization rates have been rising steadily over the last few months. Hospitals were able to manage it because there wasn’t a surge comparable to the end of last year, but doctors and nurses are tired, Bemri said. “The persistent and lasting nature of this is not good for the entire healthcare system,” he said. “But we are very proud of what everyone is doing.” Vemuri advised people to get a vaccine or booster shot if eligible. Many of the vaccinated patients he treated in the hospital received a second vaccination more than 6 months ago, which may have reduced the effectiveness of the vaccine. The State Institute of Health analyzes the gene sequence of about 300 coronavirus samples each week to monitor Omicron, said Mike Pentera, its director. “We haven’t found evidence of the Omicron variant in Iowa yet, but it may be lurking here,” he said. “Once upon arrival, the lab has the equipment and expertise to identify variants.”

