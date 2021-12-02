Efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine in New York

cohort

table 1. A case of Covid-19 and hospitalization with Covid-19 confirmed in a new laboratory during a follow-up study of an adult in New York.

The cohorts included in the analysis and results are: table 1.. Of the 8,690,825 adults analyzed, 5,638,142 (64.9%) were completely vaccinated. 48.5% were vaccinated with BNT162b2, 41.5% were vaccinated with mRNA-1273, and 10.0% were vaccinated with Ad26.COV2.S. During follow-up, 38,419 cases of Covid-19 and 2354 hospitalizations of Covid-19 occurred among those who were fully vaccinated, and 112,446 cases of Covid-19 and 12,123 hospitalizations of Covid-19 were unvaccinated. It occurred among inoculated people.

Incidence of Covid-19

During the week of May 1, 2021, the median number of Covid-19 outbreaks in vaccinated cohorts was 34.6 per 100,000 man-days (range 0.7-6.8). There were 2.4 cases per 100,000 person-day (range 30.6 to 35.8 in the unvaccinated cohort) (Figure S1 and Table S2). Rates decreased until late June and increased after the delta variant became the most common circulating variant (Table S3). By the week of August 28, the median incidence of Covid-19 was 16.4 per 100,000 per day (range 8.3-27.9) in vaccinated individuals and 10 in unvaccinated individuals. There were 64.9 cases per million people (range 54.4-76.4). ..

Figure 1. Figure 1. Estimates of vaccine efficacy against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) confirmed in the laboratory (depending on vaccine product, recipient age, and time of complete vaccination).

The time for complete vaccination was defined as at least 14 days after the last dose. Vaccine efficacy was calculated as 1 minus the hazard ratio. The shaded area shows the 95% confidence interval.

Table 2. Table 2. Estimated vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 confirmed in the laboratory.

Estimated vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 confirmed in the laboratory declined simultaneously across the age, product, and time cohort, with the highest efficacy observed during the week of May 1 (median 93.4%). , Range 77.8-98.0). The delta variant was 1.8%), and the lowest efficacy (median 73.5%, range 13.8-90.0) was observed around July 10 (when the prevalence of the delta variant was 85.3%). Subtle changes in vaccine efficacy occurred during the week of July 10 to August 28 (median 74.2%, range 63.4 to 86.8), with a prevalence of delta variants of 99.6% (median).Figure 1 When Table 2). Weekly vaccine efficacy was highly correlated with the prevalence of delta mutations, especially between BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 recipients (Table S4).

For BNT162b2 recipients, the median vaccine efficacy for the week of May 1 was 91.3% (range, 84.1 to 97) and by the week of August 28, 72.3% (range, 63.7 to 77.5). bottom(Figure 1 When Table 2). Median vaccine efficacy for the week of May 1 was 96.9% (range, 93.7-98.0) for mRNA-1273 recipients and 86.6% (range, 77.8-89.7) for Ad26.COV2.S recipients. was. By the week of August 28, median vaccine efficacy was 77.8% (range, 70.1-86.8) for mRNA-1273 recipients and 69.4% (range, 63.4-) for Ad26.COV2.S recipients. It was 77.3). The decline in efficacy within the cohort during these weeks was similar for all three products. The median efficacy of BNT162b2 was reduced by 20.7 percentage points (range, 10.3 to 26.9), and the median efficacy of mRNA-1273 was reduced by 19.5 percentage points (range, 10.9). From 23.6), the effectiveness of Ad26.COV2.S decreased by a median of 19.0 percentage points (range, 5.8 to 26.3). Differences between age cohorts were limited, but the decline in efficacy (median decline, 24.7 percentage points, range, 15.5-26.9) for people aged 18-49 years from May 1 to August 28 was , Was larger than that of people aged 50-64. Age (median decline, 19.7 percentage points; range, 8.0 to 21.2) and between persons aged 65 and over (median decline, 14.2 percentage points; range, 5.8 to 20.3).

For each product and age group combination, the difference between the time cohorts for the week of August 28 was smaller than the difference in calendar time. Vaccine efficacy changes among BNT162b2 recipients were 4.9 percentage points among recipients aged 18-49, 5.0 percentage points among recipients aged 50-64, and recipients aged 65 and over. It changed by 3.7 percentage points between. .. A similar trend was observed among Ad26.COV2.S recipients. Efficacy varied by 6.5 percentage points between people aged 18-49, 8.5 percentage points between people aged 50-64, and 7.5 percentage points between people aged 65. Over the age. The range of efficacy was numerically greater among the recipients of mRNA-1273 than the recipients of the other two vaccines: efficacy was 11.9 percentage points, 12.1 percentage points, and, respectively, in the three age groups. 7.3 percentage points changed.

Incidence of hospitalizations due to Covid-19

Figure 2. Figure 2. Estimates of vaccine efficacy for laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 hospitalization, depending on vaccine product, age of recipient, and time of complete vaccination.

The time for complete vaccination was defined as at least 14 days after the last dose. Vaccine efficacy was calculated as 1 minus the incidence ratio. The 𝙸 bar shows the 95% confidence interval.

Table 3. Table 3. Estimated vaccine efficacy for hospitalization with Covid-19 confirmed in the laboratory.

The incidence of hospitalization with Covid-19 generally decreased in all cohorts from May to June 2021 and then increased until August, the highest rate among unvaccinated and persons aged 65 and over. (Fig. S2 and Table S5). Vaccine efficacy for hospitalization is 90% for people aged 18-49 and 50-64 years who received BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273, except in June for those aged 18-49 years who received mRNA-1273. That was all. And was completely vaccinated in April (vaccine efficacy, 86.4%) (Figure 2 When Table 3). No clear temporal tendency was observed. In Ad26.COV2.S recipients, vaccine efficacy for hospitalization was over 90% for people aged 18-49 years. However, in June, those who were completely vaccinated in March (vaccine efficacy, 50.5%) and those aged 50 to 64 years (range of vaccine efficacy, 85.7 to 92.7%).

Estimated vaccine efficacy for hospitalization for persons 65 years and older declined in BNT162b2 recipients from May to August (93.0% of those vaccinated in January or February, vaccinated in March) 95.6% of those who were vaccinated, 85.2%, 88.9%, 89.8% in the three cohorts from April, respectively). A slight decrease was observed in mRNA-1273 recipients from May to August (97.3% of those vaccinated in January or February, 97.4% of those vaccinated in March, April). 96.8% to 92.8%, 93.7%, and 93.9% of those vaccinated against, respectively). Estimates were low among Ad26.COV2.S recipients in both cohorts, ranging from 80.0 to 90.6%, with no clear temporal trend.

Sensitivity analysis

Throughout the vaccinated cohort, estimates of efficacy against Covid-19 were median -4.4 percentage points when using the estimated age distribution of 2020 census numbers, and Covid-19 was diagnosed. For humans, it changed by -1.7 percentage points. Ninety days before May 1, there was no vaccination registration agreement and was included in the unvaccinated population (Tables S6 and S7). In all cohorts, estimates of efficacy for hospitalization were median -1.1 percentage points and -0.4 percentage points, respectively, when these adjustments were made, and when the analysis was limited to specially coded hospitalizations. , Median + 2.5 percentage points changed. The median for “Covid-19” and including those diagnosed with Covid-19 within 90 days prior to May 1 is -0.4 percentage points (Tables S8 to S11).

Within the urban layer of residence, the temporal pattern of vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 was similar in shape to that of the primary analysis, but the efficacy value was lower in less urban counties. In most urban counties, the effectiveness for hospitalization was similar to the effectiveness of the primary analysis (Figures S3 to S6).

We also performed an analysis to evaluate unmeasured confounding throughout the scenario. For confounding factors that reduce the observed vaccine efficacy, the median difference between the observed efficacy and the actual efficacy was -3.2 percentage points (range, -14.1 to -0.4). For the confounding factors that swell the observed vaccine efficacy, the median difference was +3.1 percentage points (range, +1.0 to +8.3) (Table S12).