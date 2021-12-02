Immunization rate for children in Cayuga County with COVID-19 of 15% | Local News | Auburn, NY | Auburnpub.com





Citizen staff

Approximately one month after the federal health agency granted an emergency permit for the COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11, approximately 900 residents of Cayuga County in that age group received injections. The State Department recently updated the breakdown of vaccination rate age groups to include the youngest group. As of Tuesday, 261,153 children aged 5 to 11 years received the first injection of a pediatric dose of Pfizer vaccine throughout the state. It accounts for 16.7% of the total population of that age group. The 5-11 year old vaccination rate in Cayuga County was 15%, with 886 initial vaccinations. Among the neighboring counties, Tompkins County has the highest proportion in the youngest age group, with 46.3% vaccinated, followed by Onondaga (21.8%), Cortland (16.1%), Oswego (14.9%) and Wayne. (14.1%) was followed by Seneca (12.4%). ). The Cayuga County Health Department plans to offer more school-based vaccine clinics for young students when they return to the school that hosted the first dose clinic before the Thanksgiving break. Shots are also available at many pharmacies, clinics, community health centers, and walk-in clinics at the New York State Fairgrounds. According to the Federal Disease Control Center, in the total population of Cayuga County as of Monday, 58.7% of the population had been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccination and 54.6% were fully vaccinated. For the state as a whole, these numbers jump to 78.1% and 68.4%. People are also reading … On Wednesday, the county health department reported 48 newly identified COVID-19 cases, 35 of which involved unvaccinated residents. The number of active cases isolated in the county increased from 272 a week ago to 275. The department also reported the county’s 109th COVID-19-related death due to the death of a woman in her 70s. The number of residents in the county who were admitted to the Auburn or Syracuse facility (6 unvaccinated) with COVID-19 was 13, an increase from 11 a week ago. Vaccination clinic The Cayuga County Health Department is opening reservations for the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic this week as well. From 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday, December 3, the clinic will provide Moderna and Pfizer boosters for people over the age of 18. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Moderna booster had 11 appointments and the Pfizer booster had 25 appointments left. The clinic is held at the Fingerlakes Mall on 1579 Clark St. Road in Aurelius, at the former Jo-Ann Fabric location. To enter the clinic, use the external door on the left side of Bass Pro Shops. Registration is required.Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health.. The Cayuga Community Health Network also helps schedule bookings. Call (315) 252-4212 for assistance with the registration process. Offices in some towns and villages also help residents schedule reservations. Vaccines and boosters are also available in many local pharmacies, community health centers and clinics. The State Walk-in Vaccination Clinic continues to operate in Fairgrounds, NY. In addition to encouraging residents to vaccinate, the county health department reminds the public that they have the option of undergoing a COVID-19 test.visit www.cayugacounty.us/1606/COVID-19-Information To learn about the tests available in Cayuga and neighboring counties. Subscribe to the Daily Headline Newsletter.

..

