Health
Health officials at Santa Clara look back on lessons applied to COVID-19 for 40 years in the fight against HIV – CBS San Francisco
San Jose (KPIX 5) – Santa Clara County celebrates the 33rd World AIDS Day, looking back on the lives lost in the last 40 years, but also reflects the lessons applied to the current COVID-19 pandemic. ..
“Celebrating our victory over illness, death and division is more important than ever,” said Dr. Sarah Radman, Medical Officer of Santa Clara County.
read more: Locked out Giants player as A’s, MLB owners vote to trigger the first outage of work since 1995
World AIDS Day, which has been celebrated on December 1st every year since 1988, aims to honor the lives lost in the disease.
Members of the county’s HIV Commission have raised flags to honor 6,778 people diagnosed with HIV and 4,956 people diagnosed with AIDS since the fight against the epidemic began in the early 1980s.
In Santa Clara County, 165 people were diagnosed with HIV in 2019 and 115 in 2020. According to Radman, the decline in 2020 is likely due to patients who have discouraged HIV testing due to an ongoing COVID pandemic.
Dr. Radman, who heads the county’s STD and HIV prevention and management programs, said vaccine technology today can trace its roots to the technological advances brought about by AIDS research.
“So far, the scientific advances that have helped reach a COVID where everyone has access to safe and effective vaccines have been built on the backbone of investment in HIV research over the last 40 years. Without that investment, there would have been no rapid progress that would help keep us safe today, “Radman said.
The county’s COVID strategy to enhance testing and vaccine dissemination to Latin communities, economically disadvantaged areas, agricultural workers, and other essential workers was “directly from the HIV playbook.”
read more: San Francisco suspends cannabis tax to fight illegal marijuana sales
“Every year in the exact same population that was disproportionately hit by HIV, especially in the color community, it was hit again by COVID, which advanced our scientific knowledge and made everyone accessible to those interventions. In addition to being able to do it, it’s another reason we have to fight inequality itself, “Radman said.
“We have been a strong push for fairness. We have endeavored not to leave people behind, neighborhoods left behind, or households left behind,” said county supervisor Cindy Chavez. I am.
Dr. Marty Fenstershake, now the county’s Vaccine Officer, recalls the early days of fighting AIDS in South Bay.
“Thinking about the first case in 1981, it really shocks me, and I’m doing math, which seems to be 40 years from the first case,” Fenstersheib said.
Will the world still handle COVID cases 40 years from now? According to Fenstersheib, the global healthcare system has the potential to manage COVID cases in the foreseeable future.
“To me, it’s like the flu. I think it’s been around for quite some time. It’s not over. I think we’ll be living with COVID. So we’ll get regular booster shots in the future. I think it will be a part of our lives for a while, “said Fenstersheib.
Other news: UCSF Labs worked swiftly to confirm the San Francisco Omicron incident
“Tell us that the efforts we have made over the last 40 years to combat HIV trust science, make rapid progress, invest in public health infrastructure, and share it widely as soon as information is available. I think it will carry us throughout the next 40 years, so not only are we having various conversations about HIV and COVID, but we also have to fight the next illness, so we are ready to deal further. “We do,” said Radman.
..
Sources
2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/12/01/world-aids-day-santa-clara-county-covid-19-lessons/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]