Health
Why COVID antivirals can lead to more resistant mutants
San Diego (KGTV) – According to doctors, antivirals can be particularly important for variants of Omicron, but with increased protection, they carry risks. Overuse of treatment can lead to further mutations in the virus.
Pharmaceutical company Merck got a vote of support from a Food and Drug Administration adviser on Tuesday and was ready to approve its anti-COVID pill, molnupiravir, probably in a few days. The first dose may be started at the pharmacy this month.
The drug reduces the risk of COVID hospitalization for high-risk individuals by 30% lower than originally predicted.
Another Pfizer pill is not too late and looks even more effective, with an estimated 89% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths.
According to doctors, the pills have arrived just in time, and the first confirmed case of Omicron in the United States was announced Wednesday in California.
“I would be surprised if these drugs didn’t work against this strain either, so it’s good that they come with me,” said Robert Scourie, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Diego. The doctor said.
At this time, infusion of monoclonal antibodies is the best treatment that US doctors need to keep someone away from the hospital.
However, early studies suggest that Omicron is less vulnerable to these drugs. Monoclonal antibodies functioned by surrounding the virus’s peplomer and existing products from Regeneron and Eli Lilly, and were tuned for previous versions of the virus. Omicron has more than 30 mutations in peplomer.
Scientists are competing for whether Omicron will affect the effectiveness of future antivirals, but there is reason to believe that it is not. Pills target other areas of the virus that are largely unchanged on Omicron.
Dr. Davey Smith, Head of Infectious Disease Research at the University of California, San Diego, said:
According to doctors, it’s encouraging, but the more these antivirals you use, the more pressure you put on the evolution of the virus.
“Almost all antiviral drugs used so far in the history of infectious diseases ultimately result in some resistance,” said Dr. Christian Lamaze of the Family Health Center in San Diego.
Perhaps the most notorious pathogen of drug resistance is HIV. According to the World Health Organization, HIV can build some resistance to up to 10 percent of adults starting treatment.
And that’s already happening with another COVID drug. In the case reported last month, doctors gave women in their 70s intravenous remdesivir to combat persistent COVID infection.
At first, it helped. After that, the virus mutated and surged.
Doctors used another treatment, the monoclonal antibody, to overcome the infection, but the new variant did not spread. However, this episode may provide a warning for future antivirals.
“We shouldn’t oversell these things and think of them as silver bullets,” said Dr. Lamaze. “Yes, they will be useful, but they are all flawed and you may actually find them resistant to the virus after you start using them.”
“It’s better to take antivirals, but you need to be aware that resistance can occur,” said Dr. Smith.
Isolating patients while taking antivirals should reduce the risk of spreading resistant mutants, Dr. Scholey said. In addition, patients take these drugs for five days, which makes them less likely to mutate the virus compared to drugs that patients take for months or years.
Another reason experts say that antiviral drugs do not replace the need for vaccination.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.10news.com/news/in-depth/in-depth-why-antiviral-covid-pills-could-lead-to-more-resistant-variants
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]