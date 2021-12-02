Studies show that Vaping can more than double the risk of erectile dysfunction in some men

Inhaling vapors can be severe to the lungs, but new research warns men of another possible risk: it can more than double the risk of erectile dysfunction.

After tracking the risk of erectile dysfunction in about 25,000 men over the age of 20, researchers found that the risk more than doubled, even for vapors with no history of heart disease or other health problems normally associated with impotence. I found that.

While e-cigarettes may provide some users with a route to help kick their tobacco habits, the findings suggest that they have potential drawbacks.

“Tobacco and nicotine products are not without risk, especially for those who are thinking about starting to use them,” warned lead research author Dr. Omar El Shahoi.

He is an assistant professor at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

For example, “there is a wealth of evidence of consistent exposure to high nicotine levels. [in traditional tobacco products] It can impair normal erectile function. “

“”[And] Some e-cigarettes have very high nicotine levels, especially if you are using a new generation of e-cigarettes that have a high supply of nicotine. This allowed us to explore the possible link between e-cigarette use and erectile dysfunction, “says El Shahawy.

To investigate the risk of ED and e-cigarettes, investigators screened data on men who smoke. The team focused on two pools of patients, two-thirds of whom were Caucasian.

The first included about 14,000 men over the age of 20, some of whom had a history of heart disease. The second group included approximately 11,000 men between the ages of 20 and 65, with no men diagnosed with heart disease.

About half of the men in the larger group were former smokers. Current cigarette use is reported to be about one-fifth, with 14% saying they are using other types of tobacco products.

Almost 5% of them in the larger first group said they were vaped to some extent, and 2% said they did so every day.

In the healthy group of hearts, 5.6% of men said they smoke occasionally and 2.5% said they do so every day. And some vapors in both groups reported that they had never actually smoked traditional cigarettes.

Erectile dysfunction was cited as a problem among 20.7% of men in the larger group and more than 10% of men in the healthy heart group.

And in the end, vaping in both groups was associated with more than twice the risk of ED compared to those who said they never vaped.

El Shahawy pointed out that traditional cigarettes have long been associated with a high risk of impotence, and said his team expects some high risk among vapors. ..

Still, “the surprising part is that the relevance was consistent in all types of assessments we made, even when we excluded people who had previously had heart disease,” he added. ..

However, El Shahawy said more research is needed to understand exactly why.

“At this point, we just don’t know enough … is this just due to the e-cigarette nicotine, or [whether] Other ingredients that may affect erectile function may be present in the e-liquid. “

Meanwhile, he advised those considering vaping to exercise restraint.

“Overall, e-cigarettes appear to be less harmful than smoking,” El Shahoy said. “But e-cigarettes should be used to help reduce the overall use of nicotine,” not accepted as a new habit with its own set of risks.

In fact, Patricia Foran, director of the Northwell Tobacco Control Center in Great Neck, New York, warned, “It’s not clear if e-cigarettes are safer or stepping up than traditional cigarettes.” bottom.

“E-cigarette manufacturers claim that their products are safe and effective in helping smokers quit smoking with traditional / combustible cigarettes, but studies have not demonstrated that.” Said Foran, who was not involved in the new study.

“Data show that e-cigarettes can cause exacerbation of asthma, serious respiratory illness, cardiovascular health hazards, and possibly the launch of nicotine / tobacco products by young people who have never smoked. “I will,” she said.

Regarding the risk of impotence, Foran said, “It makes sense that ED may be a side effect, as there have been studies showing the cardiovascular health hazards of arc products.”

The study was published on Wednesday American Journal of Preventive Medicine..

For more information

For more information about e-cigarettes, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Copyright © 2021 Health Day. all rights reserved.