Gambling: Vaccines continue to be the best bet for all variants of COVID-19 | News, Sports, Work





Wheeling — Many details about the recently discovered Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Africa have not yet been revealed, but local health officials say that vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from the mutant. It states that it is the method of. Wheeling-Ohio County Health Manager Howard Gamble said on Tuesday that the final effects of the Omicron mutant have not yet been seen, but the best protection against all mutants, including the Delta mutant, remains the vaccine. Said. The four major COVID vaccines available from Pfizer, Pfizer pediatric, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson provide protection against the baseline COVID virus and provide comprehensive protection against its variants. “Whenever a new strain of virus is detected, the question is how well the current vaccine and booster series protects us from them,” Gambling said. “Currently, the vaccine we are taking is against the original virus that was detected. Occasionally, we may see variants of the original virus. “It is believed that the original vaccine protects us from the original virus. Alpha, gamma, delta, this omicron is a little different, but still part of the original virus,” he said. I continued. “You get some protection from any strain that can occur.” Gambling said that continuing to hesitate to get vaccinated means that the disease spreads, becomes established, and has more opportunities to mutate. According to the State Department, in Ohio County, 68.5% of people over the age of 5 are at least partially vaccinated. “As we all know, not all vaccines are 100% … and when the vaccine was deployed, enough people were not vaccinated against the virus,” he said. rice field. “We’ve been around for almost a year now, but we’re still working on the issue,” I’m not going to get it, I still have a question, I think it’s this and that. ” On the other hand, we should have overcome it by now, and vaccination with the virus, which is currently a pandemic, took place in the 1980s or as high as 90%. We are not there yet. “As a result, various strains will emerge due to the circulation of the virus,” he added. “I’m finding a new host. Not enough people are vaccinated, so it’s not easy to find a new host and it starts to burn out.” Gambling previously said that differences between strains are not noticeable to the average person while new strains develop and circulate. According to Gamble, many tests performed only show the presence or absence of COVID and are not sent to determine if a mutant is present. “Most of our cases are delta variants, but it doesn’t really change the variable,” he said. “We have only one (type) vaccine. There is a standard response to positives — isolation, isolation, monitoring of symptoms, and treatment of symptoms as needed. There are specific treatments, but There is nothing new. There is no new vaccine to deal with this variant. “ Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

