Tulsa Health Department encourages vaccination and booster shots as Omicron spreads





According to the Tulsa Health Department, a new variant of COVID-19 is currently in the United States, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it immediately in Oklahoma. The Tulsa Health Department says that the Omicron variant is very new and they are still studying it and how serious the symptoms can be. The first case of the Omicron variant in the United States was confirmed in California today, and the Tulsa Health Department states that it could soon occur in Oklahoma. “We know how contagious it is, we know how fast it moves, so it’s not surprising to anyone that it could already be in Oklahoma.” He said. Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department says the state is ready to test for variants. He says scientists are still learning more about Omicron and it’s unclear what the effect is. “The last thing we want to see is that more people are exposed and infected because we don’t know much about it yet, so we have to deal with it without causing an incident. It’s the best, “he said. According to Dart, there are concerns that the number of cases of COVID-19 will increase as the holiday season approaches. Clinical Services Manager Ellen Niemitalo states that it is one of the reasons why it is important to take precautions against the virus. “We know that a little more complacency that people are really fed up with this and don’t want people to take those approaches and take action is effective,” she said. rice field. According to Dart, the virus changes and adapts to stay active, so it is expected that there will be more variants of COVID-19 in the future. “That’s why it’s so important to get more people vaccinated to prevent the possibility of viral replication and mutations,” he said. Dirt is the best thing you can do if you are experiencing symptoms. This is to help public health people track and identify different variants.

