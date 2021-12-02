Drouin tells parents “the sooner the better” to vaccinate a child

The director of public health in Montreal urges parents to take their children to the mass vaccination center as soon as possible. Photo by Allen McKinnis / / Montreal Gazette

Article content Instead of waiting for the school’s vaccination program to begin, Montreal’s director of public health urges parents to vaccinate their children at a large vaccination center as soon as possible.

Article content At a press conference Wednesday, Dr. Milene Drouin said the number of cases in the region has increased for the fifth straight week and is now at the peak level of the fourth wave in mid-September. “It’s not a rapid increase, but it’s constant, and now we see an average of 250 new cases every day,” she said. She said the increase was primarily among unvaccinated people, especially children under the age of 11 and people between the ages of 35 and 54, who are often parents of infants. Community-wide mass vaccination centers have also begun vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. About 30% of young people in that age group have been vaccinated for the first time or have an appointment. A school vaccination program was launched in Quebec last Friday, but Sonia Bellanger, a spokesperson for the COVID-19 Command Center in Montreal’s Health and Social Services Network, said only about half of the schools in the region. States to carry out vaccination. She said school choices depend on a variety of factors, including space, availability of nursing staff, and parking.

Article content “The message to my parents is that the sooner you can go to the mass vaccination center, the better,” Drouin said. “It’s a good idea to book now so your child can be quickly immunized during the holidays.” Cases of COVID-19 are highest in areas with the lowest vaccination levels, including Anjou, St-Léonard, Pointe-aux-Trembles, St-Michel, and Côte-des-Neiges. Cent. Although the number of cases increased, new hospitalization rates in the region declined slightly over the past week, with 23 hospitalized and 4 in the intensive care unit. She attributed this low hospitalization rate to the high vaccination rate in Montreal. Over 80% of Montreal is fully vaccinated, with 91% of people over the age of 12.

Article content Public health authorities have addressed more than 180 active outbreaks this week, more than half of which occur in nurseries and primary schools. It occurs only 3 times in the medical field and 7 times in the homeless shelter. Drouin emphasized that little is known about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. One case has been identified in the Montreal region. The case was an asymptomatic, isolated, double-vaccinated traveler. She said she did not expect any further incidents to be found due to lack of contact with the community. Public health officials are tracking 50 other travelers from countries that have confirmed community infections of the Omicron variant.

Article content Drouin praised the federal government’s decision announced on Tuesday, testing all travelers arriving in Canada from outside the United States and quarantining them while waiting for the results of those tests. She added that she is pleased to wait at least two more weeks before the state government becomes “more cautious about this holiday” and announces that rally restrictions will be relaxed. Public health will take a proactive approach to confirmed cases until more is known about the infectivity of epidemics, whether it causes more serious illnesses, and whether they are resistant to approved vaccines. She said. People who test positive for the new variant, even if they are double vaccinated, should be quarantined as well as those who have come into contact with them.

