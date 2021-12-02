Doctors ridicule BC’s policy on COVID notifications in high school

A respected doctor and professor of epidemiology states that the BC government’s decision to discourage higher education institutions from issuing contact notices is “very paternalistic” and unacceptable.

“I’m trying to mess with this in terms of what the possible rationale for that is,” he said. David FissmanA professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto spoke at a virtual event hosted by British Columbia Protect on Wednesday. “I think it’s a bad public health practice. I think it’s a bigger theme for BC.”

Since the announcement of the new guidelines in early September, British Columbia has discouraged higher education institutions from issuing their own notices unless local health authorities make other suggestions. These guidelines, available on the BCCDC website, suggest that schools should not issue notices as transmissions are “rare” in an educational environment.

Fissman, who holds a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University, said the general public would not be able to reduce infections or take appropriate measures to protect themselves without the information.

“People can’t protect themselves with the tools available if they remain unaware of the risks,” he said.

When it comes to reporting information to the public, Mr. Fissman said Primorskaya Oblasts do a much better job.

“When I look at reports from the Atlantic states that I’m doing really well, one of the things they do is to let people know. It’s in the newspaper, on TV, and where the exposure happened. “He said.

With the exception of New Brunswick and Quebec, few states have posted post-higher education contact notices on their government websites. However, unlike BC, universities in other states issue their own notifications when exposures or potential exposures occur.

Fissman said it is important for the public to know the exposure event, as knowing where someone was infected helps identify other potential cases. He also said that as taxpayers, the public has the right to know what is happening in their community.

“You pay for that data. This entire public health system is covered by your taxes. That is, for heaven, you certainly know what’s happening in your community. I have the right, “Fissman added. “It surprises me that it is very paternalistic, and it will not be accepted in clinical medicine, and I think it should not be accepted in public health.”

The Ministry of Health has previously told CHEK News that health authorities are responsible for posting contact notifications to higher education institutions and are working closely with universities.

“Regional health authorities, including universities, carefully monitor exposures. Health authorities comply with state health officials’ instructions to post potential exposure events on their website.” A health ministry spokesman said in a statement to CHEK News on Tuesday.

Omicron variants like “things I’ve never seen before,” says the professor

During a virtual event on Wednesday Protect British Columbia, A group of independent medical professionals Formed early this fall To initiate a non-governmental briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response, Fissman was first dedicated in South Africa on a variant of Omicron that urged many surrounding countries to close borders and impose travel bans. Also talked.

“Thanks to a very good lab [in South Africa] There they sequence the virus and find that this new virus is something we’ve never seen before, “he said.

Fissman said the variant appears to be much more infectious than the Delta strain. The Delta strain was said to be highly infectious.

“It is known to increase infectivity and pathogenicity, or it is packed with mutations that have never been seen in the world’s viruses, but if that happens, it says it will increase the virus even more. Infectious, “he said.

The World Health Organization named the new mutant “a concern variant” and named Omicron last week after South African researchers warned about the new mutant. Since then, more than 20 countries around the world have identified cases within the border.

Canada First two cases Sunday variants, both linked to people who recently traveled to Nigeria. Elsewhere, the United Kingdom, France, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Brazil all report infections, many of which are associated with travelers arriving from different countries throughout Africa. However, Japan confirmed on Wednesday a case of a second variant associated with a traveler arriving from Peru after a stopover in Qatar.

Fissman said the variant may have existed longer than originally thought, and travel bans targeting South African countries appear to be infected in many places. Given that, he said it might not make much sense.

“It has been suggested that it probably hasn’t existed for more than two months. For example, this is a brand new virus because the Canadian case was imported from Nigeria, which is very far from South Africa. The Belgian case is very from South Africa. Imported from distant Egypt, so it looks like it’s everywhere in South Africa, or at least it was at first. Now we actually send it in the British community. I’m learning to be done. “

“If so, the travel bans imposed on African countries wouldn’t make much sense,” he added.

Fissman emphasized that it is better to vaccinate the virus than not to vaccinate, as we need to learn more about Omicron. He also said that COVID-19 is undoubtedly a “mega airbone” and that the virus will not go away soon.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 will probably never be eradicated,” he added later. “There are diseases on earth that should be eradicated, like measles and polio that we have tried. It is very difficult to get rid of for a long time and they still exist.”

