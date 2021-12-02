Unvaccinated Pregnant Women Experience Complications – CBS Denver





Denver (CBS4) – Doctors in one of Corona’s most skilled neonatal intensive care units protect themselves, babies, etc. by vaccinating pregnant women with COVID-19 because rare incidents raise concerns. I am asking. “We are very concerned about pregnant patients and the degree of serious illness we can see,” said the maternal-fetal of the Elders St. Luke Medical Center and Obstetrix Medical Group in Colorado. Dr. Bronwen Khan, a medical specialist, said. “When a woman becomes ill with COVID, she is at increased risk of pregnancy complications after about 24-26 weeks.” read more: “It will be here, it’s only a matter of time”: Dr. Colorado predicts that the Omicron variant will come to Colorado and explains what we have learned so far. Presbyterian St. Luke’s delivery unit handles some of the most serious and rare cases of prenatal complications in the region. Many women are flying to Denver from the surrounding community for treatment. Since the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have seen the problem of preeclampsia in pregnant women infected with the coronavirus. It is estimated that 10% to 15% of pregnant women infected with COVID will be severely ill. Recently, Khan and her team have noticed some cases that are causing further concern. “It is a relatively mild COVID infection from the mother’s point of view, but appears to occur in women with more serious placental disease or placental dysfunction. They report fetal movement. When they arrive at the hospital, their baby is having problems, looks very hypoxic, looks very sick, and their test values ​​are called DIC or disseminated intravascular coagulation syndrome. It shows a very unusual series of changes in the coagulation system, “she said. .. read more: Denver community steps up to help schools lack alternatives One thing these rare cases have in common is what happens to unvaccinated females. Kahn says that about 30% of pregnant women across the country are vaccinated. “We also know that 177,000 women are now vaccinated during pregnancy and lactation. The incidence of abortion, premature birth after vaccination, hypertensive disease and other pregnancy complications is high. No, and at this point there is very good evidence that vaccination does not change the chances of giving birth, “Khan said. The PSL team is working to see if there are other rare cases of problems seen in the past, and doctors are currently on the alert as more sick women come to seek treatment. increase. The findings may be published shortly, as more similar cases are likely to exist across the country. Kahn says he only hopes these cases will serve as a warning to women and will consider vaccination even in the second half of the third semester. Other news: Highway 36 lanes reopen after a “serious” collision in Bloomfield “Vaccination is really very helpful. If there is one thing that is most likely to save her and her baby’s life during prenatal care for a woman, it’s enough for her to proceed with vaccination. To be confident. Boost. Also, boosters are highly recommended. Therefore, 6 months after vaccination with Physer or Moderna, or 2 months from J & J, other mixes. Vaccination with a vaccine is recommended.

