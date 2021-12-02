UK Drug Surveillance Approves New Covid Treatment Xevudy | Coronavirus





The UK drug monitoring agency approved a new Covid treatment after the trial found that it reduced the chances of hospitalization and death for high-risk adults by 79%. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Approves Xevudy (Sotrovimab), a monoclonal antibody produced by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. Preclinical data indicate that the drug “retains activity against significant mutations in the new Omicron Sars-CoV-2 mutant,” GSK and Vir Biotechnology said. The British government has ordered about 100,000 doses of medicine. This is the second monoclonal antibody therapy approved by MHRA after Ronapreb. Dr. June Raine, Chief Executive Officer of MHRA, said: “This is yet another treatment that has been shown to be effective in protecting the most vulnerable to Covid-19, and another important factor in the fight against this devastating disease. It shows a great step forward. “ The drug works by binding to peplomers on the outside of the coronavirus. This prevents the virus from adhering to and invading human cells and preventing it from replicating in the body. Based on study data, this drug is most effective when taken early in the infection. As a result, MHRA stated that it should be administered as soon as possible within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. The drug is approved for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. These include obesity, diabetes or heart disease over the age of 60. Xevudy Administered by intravenous infusion for 30 minutes or longer and approved for people 12 years and older. MHRA said it is working with the company to establish its effectiveness against new Omicron variants. George Scangos, Vir’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This hypothesis, as shown in preclinical data, is the continued ability to maintain activity against all previously tested concerns and interested mutants, including the major mutations found in Omicron. And it’s backed up many times. “ The news came after the minister secured an additional 114 million Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Modana for a potential booster campaign over the next two years. Pfizer’s boss said he was likely to need an annual vaccine to tackle Covid-19. Dr. Albert Bourla said annual vaccination could boost herd immunity, adding that the company is already working on a new jab of the Omicron variant. He told the BBC: “Based on everything we’ve seen so far, we may need annual vaccinations to maintain a very robust and very high level of protection.” Bourla also said that vaccines help save millions of lives during a pandemic, and without them “the basic structure of our society is threatened.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/02/uk-drugs-watchdog-approves-new-covid-treatment-xevudy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos