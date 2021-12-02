Robocop-style Covid bots “hunt down people who break social distance”







Robots are here to enforce Covid’s restrictions, they still don’t look like this (Shutterstock) The new Robocop-style Covid bot hunts down people who break the rules of social distance. According to scientists, surveillance robots can reduce the spread of viruses and can also help with contact tracing. They explained how mobile robots detect people in the crowd. Those who do not follow the rules of social distance, Go to them and “encourage” them “to leave”. Adarsh ​​Jagan Sathyamoorthy, lead author of the study, said: “Technology-based methods, such as strategies using WiFi and Bluetooth, are expected to help detect and prevent social distance revocation. “But many such approaches require participation from individuals or existing infrastructure, so robots are emerging as a potential tool for coping with social distance in the crowd. “ Currently, Sathyamoorthy and his colleagues have developed a new way to use autonomous mobile robots for that purpose.

The robot detects incompatibility with social distance and autonomously moves to the static group with the most people. The robot encourages non-compliant pedestrians to leave by displaying a message on the attached screen. Credit: Sathyamoorthy et al. / SWNS) He said the robot could detect the violations, navigate to them using their own cameras and sensors, and utilize existing CCTV systems if possible. Sathyamoorthy, a PhD student specializing in robotics, said: “Robots use the new system to classify people who violate the rules of social distance into different groups, prioritize them according to whether they are stationary or moving, and then move. “ According to him, the system employs a machine learning method known as deep reinforcement learning and frozone, an algorithm previously developed by some of the same researchers to help robots navigate the crowd. doing. Researchers tested their methods by having volunteers perform violation scenarios beyond social distance while stopping, walking, and moving erratically. Their robots were able to detect and deal with most of the violations that occurred, and CCTV improved its performance.

British people are being asked to observe social distances to stop the spread of Covid (Getty Images). Sathyamoorthy said: He said further research is needed to validate and improve the system, including investigating how the presence of robots affects people’s behavior in the crowd. Sathyamoorthy added: “The main purpose of our work is to provide the community with tools to serve them safely and efficiently.” The findings were published in the journal PLOS One. more : The world’s first self-replicating “living” robot built by scientists

