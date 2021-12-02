A groundbreaking COVID-19 case on Manitoulin Island.High risk exposure warning issued





Article content Public Health Sudbury and Districts announces potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for those attending private meetings at the Shegianda Roundhouse and Community Center on Manitoulin Island from November 27th to 29th. I’m giving advice.

Article content Regardless of vaccination status, it is recommended that those who were at that time be immediately self-isolated and tested at a local evaluation center. This is because this exposure is associated with breakthrough cases. That is, a person who was completely vaccinated was infected with the virus. Reservations for COVID-19 testing can be arranged through the Manitoulin Health Center Assessment Center by calling 705-368-2300 during normal business hours. Public health is calling on everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including more contagious concerns. “There is no 100% perfect measure on its own, but wearing a mask and ensuring that you are fully vaccinated reduces the risk of getting infected or experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. You can, “said the health unit in the announcement. “By using many layers of protection against COVID-19, we reduce the risk of obtaining or spreading COVID-19. “The safest options are to limit close contact with your family, stay at home and not go to work or school when you are sick, work from home if possible, and travel non-essentially. Avoid and remember to practice physical distance, wear a mask. Wash your hands. “ For every outing, the health unit said it would continue to screen itself for symptoms and practice safe behavior for COVID. Visit phsd.ca / COVID-19 / data for a list of low-risk COVID-19 exposures in the community. For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health (705-522-9200 (toll free 1-866-522-9200)).

