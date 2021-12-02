What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, December 2nd

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

The Ontario Government Today Lower the eligible age for COVID-19 booster shots for people over 50 this year, According to sources.

Sugar Plum Fairy and Mouth King will be on stage at the National Arts Center, but are traditionally played by local children, including dozens of polar bear cubs, bouncing reindeer, and angels. Nutcracker — — Ignored due to safety precautions of COVID-19..

In the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, the recent eligibility of children aged 5 to 11 has led to a surge in the number of weekly vaccines given. Nearly 50,000 doses were given last week alone..

How many cases do you have?

As of Wednesday In Ottawa, there were 32,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19... There were 329 known active cases, 31,091 cases were considered resolved, and 618 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 57,000 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 232 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,100 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 14 reportedly dead between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 28 cases and 1 death. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required, Also, for events held outdoors..

The plan is Gradually lift public health measures Until March 2022, the next step was suspended as an official until at least mid-December. Monitor some uptrends..

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside.

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction and Deputy Minister of Health, will speak at the World AIDS Day flag on Parliamentary Hill on December 1, 2021. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

Health units can change rules — Renfrew County Did it for quarantine and Kingston area Indoor rally, School symptoms When Indoor sports..

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.that Not needed for younger children..People are paper, PDF, or QR code evidence.

West Quebec

10 people Can get together 20 people in and out of private homes — up to 50 people when playing sports. There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And restaurant..

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 can use it in many public spaces. It does not apply to younger children. People can use the app and show paper evidence.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is working with Quebecites Seriously consider overseas travel plans for holidays In light of the Omicron variants and the possibility of changing re-entry rules with urgent notice.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

this means It is important to take precautions Staying home when I’m sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

A cyclist at St. Paul University in Ottawa on December 1, 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Vincent Yergeau / CBC)

Mask, preferably Medical or surgical, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

When and how long to self-isolate Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Scientists are working to find out how easy it is New omicron coronavirus mutant Spread, its severity and the performance of the vaccine against it.

trip

Travelers over 12 years and 4 months Now need to be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

People are Fully vaccinated and pre-approved Enter Canada.Due to the variation of Omicron, air travelers from all countries except the United States Must be COVID-19 tested upon arrival and quarantined until results are available..

Due to Omicron, there are additional travel restrictions from many African countries. Nigeria, Egypt and Malawi were added to the list on Tuesday.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents No more proof of test for trips to the U.S. for less than 72 hours..

U.S. demands All travelers — land, air, water — fully vaccinated.. Some people in mixed doses Allowed When No recent testing required..

Hope is from other countries Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

vaccination

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection.. 4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Dosing to children ages 5 to 11 is given at least 8 week intervals in both regions.

It is possible for younger children You can have a vaccine approved in early 2022According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer.

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

The larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, has received more than 3.7 million COVID-19 first, second, and third vaccinations.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination for people born before 2016..

People can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information.They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows The campaign is Bridging the gap between vaccine coverage and coverage Expansion of eligibility..

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through its own booking system..

State recommends People under the age of 24 will be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioN Tech Comirnaty vaccine The Moderna Spikevax vaccine poses a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

People over 5 years old can make a reservation or Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

A clinic for newly qualified children will be run at the school, where children will need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can check the checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous about the process.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria..Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Select a pharmacy Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

Pharmacy Some childcare environments at high risk.. A positive test triggers a follow-up test.

Officials in some areas say More and more people are coming to the site after they have symptoms and delayed testing for a few days, during which time COVID may spread.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available In all Quebec kindergartens and elementary schools..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls health centre For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn 613-625-1175 and vaccine (including third dose) 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..

Anyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.