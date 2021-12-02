Health
The benefits of vaccination of children against COVID far outweigh the risks of myocarditis
Parents considering whether to vaccinate their children with COVID are concerned about the risk of a rare side effect called myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart tissue that occurs in some teenagers and young adults who have been vaccinated with the mRNA. You may have heard of it. These parents may wonder, “Is this a concern for my child?”
Here’s what scientists know: Vaccine-related myocarditis is extremely rare. Estimates vary, but the highest numbers indicate that such data are less than 200 per million fully vaccinated men aged 12 to 15 years, the youngest age group currently in existence. Suggests. Only about 30 vaccinated women of that age have been reported per million.Pfizer, its mRNA vaccine Recently approved for use by ages 5-11Stated that they did not observe cases of myocarditis in clinical trials of the latter age group (it is nearly impossible to design a trial large enough to detect such rare effects. ). Scientists predict that children aged 5 to 11 are even rarer than teens. This is because myocarditis of all causes is less common in the younger age group. The dose of vaccine approved for that group is also low.
The risk of getting the COVID itself is much greater. From early March to October 10 More than 1.9 million children in the United States between the ages of 5 and 11 have the disease, According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 8,300 children of that age group were hospitalized with COVID and 94 died. In addition to causing acute infections, COVID can also cause an sometimes fatal inflammatory syndrome known as MIS-C. This is most common in groups aged 5-11. Also, as in adults, COVID in children can cause protracted symptoms known as long COVID, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and neurological problems. Vaccination helps protect the child from all three conditions.
Food and Drug Administration scientists have modeled the risk to children of COVID itself for vaccine-related myocarditis. Their model includes preventive COVID cases, hospitalizations and possible deaths among vaccinated children aged 5 to 11 years, “excessive” or vaccine-related myocardial inflammation cases, hospitalizations and Compare with the estimated number of deaths (estimated from 12 risks). -15 years old). Young men have a higher risk of myocarditis than young women, so the model considers men and women separately.
Ultimately, this model showed that the number of cases of COVID prevented by vaccination significantly exceeded the number of cases of excessive myocarditis, and the number of COVID-related hospitalizations was higher than the number of cases of vaccine-related myocarditis. It shows that it is significantly higher. The model also suggests that COVID vaccination prevents one death for every one million vaccinated children. Death from myocarditis is not expected. The ratio of benefits to risk of vaccination is even more pronounced for female children, who are expected to have very rare myocarditis.
The main scenario of the model is based on the incidence of COVID in the United States as of September 11, 2021, and vaccine efficacy is assumed to be 70% for disease and 80% for hospitalization. I did. FDA researchers have also modeled the risk-benefit trade-offs of vaccination of children as COVID infection and hospitalization rates increase and decrease. In low-infection scenarios, the risk of myocarditis from vaccination can outweigh the benefits of vaccination, especially for men. However, in higher infection rate scenarios, the benefits of vaccination far outweighed the risk of myocarditis. And, as expected, if the incidence of vaccine-related myocarditis in young children turns out to be lower than that in teenage children, the scale will be further tilted in favor of vaccination.
“What we know from the age groups of adolescents and young adults is that vaccine-related myocarditis was a very rare outbreak,” said Weill Cornell Medicine, pediatric director and pediatrician at the Presbyterian Church in New York. One Sallie Permar said. Komansky Children’s Hospital. People who develop this side effect usually have chest pain and feel sick for the day. Blood tests show inflammation of the heart, Permar says. They are hospitalized for monitoring and may be treated with ibuprofen and usually go out after a day. “This is completely different from myocarditis, which we see as being related to the virus itself,” Permar says.
Myocarditis can also be caused by infections, including COVID, which is much more likely than vaccines, Permar says. In addition, the symptoms of COVID-related myocarditis are usually much more severe than those seen with vaccine-related myocarditis, the former leads to hospitalization for 6 days instead of an average of 1 day, she says. Infection-related myocarditis often requires drugs that help maintain the pumping of the heart and life-saving interventions such as heart-lung machines, which are often persistent hearts. Causes damage.
As of December 1st 4.2 million children According to the CDC, he received at least one dose between the ages of 5 and 11.Vaccination of children protects them as well as them People around me.. This is especially important as winter approaches in the United States, people spend more time indoors, and new, potentially more contagious variants of Omicron circulate.
“Your child deserves the same protection from this virus as an adult,” says Permar. “The more people we get vaccinated, the better we will be,” she adds.
