Pregnant women in the UK are afraid to lose their jobs due to Covid’s safety concerns, findings | Coronavirus

Studies show that more than one-third of pregnant women are afraid to lose their jobs due to safety concerns about Covid at work. According to a Maternity Action survey, 36% are concerned about their job if they take a vacation or ask their employer to do more to protect them from Covid.

Charities are calling on the minister to immediately review the rules on the health and safety of pregnant women in the workplace, which they say are “unsuitable.”

Roth Bragg, director of maternity action, said:

“They have the right to worry frankly, because the system that is supposed to protect them is not fit for purpose. There is a big gap between the content of the law and the practice of the actual employer. There are gaps and women are under great pressure to work in dangerous situations. “

Bragg said officials and organizations responsible for enhancing workplace health and safety “showed that they were completely inadequate for their mission.” Women are forced to make an “envious choice” to take their employer to court or “continue to work in a dangerous environment” for basic health and safety protection.

Current evidence suggests that pregnant women are less likely to be infected with Covid-19 than other healthy adults, but have a slightly higher risk of severe illness when pregnant, including preterm birth and preterm birth. stillbirth.

In a survey of more than 400 pregnant women, more than two-thirds (69%) said they were quite or very worried about catching Covid for work. One-fifth (20%) of respondents said they were so worried about getting infected that they took vacations or quit their jobs.

More than half (59%) have expressed concerns about health and safety to their employers, but one in five (17%) have stated that their employers have not taken steps to address their concerns. rice field.

One pregnant woman talked about how she was forced to quit her job late in pregnancy because of concerns about Covid’s safety at work.

“I asked about risk assessment [was] I said I didn’t need it, “said a woman who wanted to remain anonymous. “I just kept saying:” Can I work from home today? “Every day I went to the office, but our office remains busy and not Covid-secure. was. I couldn’t keep a distance socially. We didn’t do anything like wearing a mask or taking other normal steps.

“I was really afraid. I had a lot of conversations from them about what they needed. It soon became clear that none of them were at the table. They went to my work pattern. I wasn’t ready to accept the changes. I used to cherish it, but suddenly all the conversations were tough.

“I was asked to attend a formal meeting, which revealed that my career with my employer was over. I didn’t know what I was trying to do, and I was virtually in a hurry. I had to leave.

“What you can’t do is look at the paper and find another job because you’re visibly pregnant on a large scale. You’re thinking about your mortgage and your kids, It was horrible because you were wondering if you could pay a mortgage at the end of the month. I didn’t ask much, and what I expected was very reasonable, but At some point they decided it wasn’t worth the investment in me. “