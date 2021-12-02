Connecticut encourages other states to adapt rapid opioid overdose monitoring

Overdose from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl is skyrocketing in Connecticut and across the country. The 12 months to April 2021 are the deadliest year to date, with the number of deaths from overdose in the United States surpassing a record high of 100,000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. doing. This was a 29% increase over the previous year, with synthetic opioids containing fentanyl being the leading cause of deaths of 75% or more.

“The opioid crisis seems to be endless. Things haven’t improved, but they’re getting worse. Overdose has increased by about 13-14% over the past 12 months in Connecticut, which is fatal. The same is true for overdose, “said Peter Canning, EMS Coordinator at UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington.He helped the development First successful pilot program In the city of Hartford, which led to the establishment of the Opioid Reporting Directive (SWORD) throughout Connecticut.

of The latest issue of the Public Health ReportThe lead author, Canning and the leader of the SWORD program, has published a 2019 case study on the actual impact of a near real-time overdose monitoring and tracking program. This study was part of a series of new publications on. “Monitoring non-fatal drug overdose: best practices, innovations, and lessons learned.. Publications have various innovative initiatives such as SWORD funded by the CDC’s Enhanced State Opioid Overdose Surveillance (ESOOS) program to improve data collection on fatal and non-fatal opioid overdose. Explains about.

SWORD was created in response to state legislation passed in 2018 and fully enforced in June 2019. All state-wide EMS agencies should begin promptly reporting all opioid overdose over the phone to UConn Health’s Connecticut Toxic Control Center, which acts as Connecticut. A centralized 24-hour, 24/7 data collection site of the Public Health Service (DPH). This collection of near real-time overdose data using the state’s 24-hour, 24/7 overdose tracking map is an overdose to support local EMS, health departments, law enforcement agencies, harm reduction groups, and communities. Proven to be successful as an early warning system for spikes, partners intervene quickly to save more lives.

The author of the SWORD program states: “States wishing to enhance tracking of overdose epidemics and speed up threat identification should consider adapting Connecticut’s surveillance systems, especially through poison control centers such as the SWORD model. You should consider a near real-time EMS report. “

For example, on June 1, 2019, the Connecticut Toxic Control Center was warned by Hartford’s EMS that the two had unknowingly smoked alleged crack cocaine mixed with fentanyl. Similar suspicious overdose occurred in the next few days, eventually leading to 22 overdose and 6 deaths in 5 days.

“Thankfully, we were able to get out on the street to warn crack cocaine users, distribute fentanyl test strips, and encourage users to have naloxone instead of using it alone.” Says Canning. “As a result, overdose clusters have taken more than a few days and killed six people, but knowing that there is such a drug combination on the street will intervene in the community to mitigate the harm. So I was able to save more lives. I was able to identify who was overdose and where they were overdose, and directed their harm reduction efforts to those specific areas. “

The authors of the study said, “This model uses strong public health monitoring of ongoing systematic data collection, analysis, and interpretation to identify opioid clusters and inform public health responses, and finally. It shows that we can save lives. “

Canning adds: “Our SWORD program is a great monitoring tool that helps us monitor our neighborhood better and shape our public health response. It really is more than what we need to prevent overdose. It makes it possible to understand a lot. “

According to Canning, the number one reason people overdose is because the drug supply is mixed with fentanyl. In the last few years, fentanyl has almost completely replaced Connecticut’s heroin. Fentanyl is 50-100 times more powerful than heroin, and even small bags can unknowingly contain lethal doses of fentanyl.

“The reason so many people are overdose and dying is not because more people are using it, but because it’s much more dangerous to use. Someone uses it alone and they expect it. If you take an dose that you haven’t taken, you can die if you don’t find it in time, “says Canning. “When someone goes to the store and buys beer, they know how much alcohol is in it. But for fentanyl, when someone buys a $ 4 bag of heroin / fentanyl, They don’t know how much it’s in. People are dying because the drug supply isn’t safe. “

The SWORD program also helped identify increased overdose with counterfeit tablets that look like Xanax, Percocet, or Oxycodone, but instead contain lethal doses of fentanyl. These look-alike tablets give users a false sense of security.

Canning says it is important to recognize that many people who use drugs suffer from the chronic disease opioid use disorder. For many, the disorder began with the drug opioid prescribed for injury or illness.

According to Canning, drug users have many stereotypes, but most overdose is accidental because they take unexpectedly strong doses rather than using more drugs than usual. It is a target. Other overdose results from reduced tolerance from users who have experienced abstinence periods, such as drug rehabilitation or recent release from imprisonment or personal choice.

“First responders don’t care how many times they have to save victims of overdose. We treat all patients with compassion and dignity, take them and do their best to save them. “Masu,” says Canning.

SWORD is a state-wide collaboration between Connecticut DPH, OEMS, Injury and Violence Monitoring Unit (VSU), UConn Health’s Connecticut Toxic Control Center, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Program, and Connecticut’s EMS providers.Program 2021 Annual Report is available online..

Co-authors of the study include Dr. Suzanne Doyon, Dr. Katherine Hart, and Dr. Richard Kamin, Director of the UConn Health Emergency Medical Services Program, who are the medical managing directors of the Connecticut Toxic Control Center (CPCC) based in UConn Health. Other co-authors include Sara Ali, Susan B. Logan, Elysee Alter, Rafaela Coller, Dr. Stephen Wolf, Christine Soto, Lauren Whiteman, and Mark Jenkins.