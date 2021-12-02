Very effective Moderna Covid vaccine 5 months after the second dose: Study





According to one study, the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is 87% effective in preventing infections, over 95% for severe illnesses, and 98% effective for death. Research published in Lancet Area Health-North and South America The journal evaluated the efficacy of the Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccine for 5 months as part of an observational study. Funded by Moderna, the study included 352,878 recipients of a double dose of vaccine that matched 352,878 people who were not vaccinated by age, gender, race, and ethnicity. rice field. “This study provides solid evidence of the high efficacy of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in the prevention of infection, hospitalization, and death from Covid-19,” said Kaiser Permanente, an integrated medical organization in Southern California. Says Katia Bruxvoort, an assistant researcher at. , We. Read again | CEO Moderna warns that Covid-19 shots are less effective against Omicron “One of the key aspects of this study involves more than 700,000 adults who are racially and ethnically diverse and have a variety of underlying illnesses, including chronic, immunodeficient and autoimmune conditions. It was, “Bruxvoort said. In this study, vaccinated individuals were vaccinated twice with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from December 18, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Individuals in both groups were tracked until June 30, 2021. During follow-up, Covid-19 infection occurred between 289 vaccinated and 1,144 unvaccinated patients. Researchers have found that the vaccine is 87% effective against Covid-19 infection. Hospitalization with Covid-19 occurred in 13 vaccinated and 182 unvaccinated patients, with in-hospital deaths in 1 vaccinated and 25 unvaccinated patients. They said it happened in. According to the researchers, the efficacy of the vaccine was 96% for hospitalization with Covid-19 and 98% for in-hospital death. They say that the efficacy of the vaccine against Covid-19 infection remains high across age, gender, race, and ethnic subgroups, with results ranging from 83 to 92%. “This study adds evidence of the effectiveness of the actual Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, especially among the general public,” said Kaiser Permanente researcher and lead author Hung Fu Tseng. I am saying. “Furthermore, follow-up of these fully vaccinated patients continued until June 2021, a period that overlaps with the emergence of delta variants in the United States. To further assess the persistence of protection. Long-term follow-up is underway, “added Tseng. Check out the latest DH video here

