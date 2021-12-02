Anger and agitation identified as a trigger for a stroke





Researchers at NUI Galway, who co-lead a global study on the causes of stroke, found that one in eleven survivors experienced a period of anger or upset in the previous hour. .. One in twenty patients was exercising hard. The suspicious trigger was identified as part of the global Interstroke study, the largest research project of its kind, co-led by NUI Goalway. We analyzed 13,462 acute strokes, including patients from different ethnic backgrounds in 32 countries, including Ireland. This study was published in the European Heart Journal. Stroke is the leading cause of death or disorder in the world. Each year, about 7,500 Irish people suffer strokes, of which about 2,000 die. In Ireland, an estimated 30,000 people live with disabilities as a result of a stroke. One of the principal investigators was Andrew Smith, a professor of clinical epidemiology at NUI Galway, director of the HRB clinical research facility Galway, and a nephrologist at Galway University Hospital. Professor Smith said: “Stroke prevention is a priority for physicians, and despite progress, it is still difficult to predict when a stroke will occur. “Many studies have focused on medium- to long-term exposures such as hypertension, obesity, and smoking. Our study aims to investigate acute exposures that can trigger. . “ In this study, ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke that occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain, or intracerebral hemorrhage with less common bleeding in brain tissue. Analyzing the pattern of the affected patient itself. Professor Smith added: “I looked at two separate triggers. “Our study shows that anger and emotional upset are associated with an increased risk of stroke 1 hour after an episode by about 30%, and even more if the patient has no history of depression. I will. “The odds for people with low education levels were also high. “We also found that strenuous exercise was associated with an approximately 60% increase in the risk of intracerebral hemorrhage during the first hour after an episode of strenuous exercise. “There was a significant increase in females and a lower risk for females with normal BMI. “The study also concluded that exposure to both anger triggers and strenuous exercise did not increase.” Dr. Michel Canavan, a stroke doctor at Galway University Hospital, who co-authored the paper, said: “But it is also important to avoid strenuous exercise while adopting a healthy lifestyle of regular exercise, especially if the risk of the cardiovascular system is high.” The Global Stroke Interim Study was co-led by Martin O’Donnell, a professor of neurovascular medicine at NUI Galway and a consultant for stroke physicians at Galway University Hospital. “Some of the best ways to prevent a stroke are to maintain a healthy lifestyle, treat high blood pressure, and avoid smoking,” said Professor O’Donnell. “But our research shows that other events, such as episodes of anger and agitation, or periods of intense exercise, also independently increase short-term risk. “Short episodes of strenuous exercise emphasize that, unlike normal physical activity, it reduces the long-term risk of stroke.”

