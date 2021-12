Studies Discover Potential Causes of Thrombosis After AstraZeneca Covid Jab

Paramedics prepare a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine for their patients at the Walk-in COVID-19 Clinic in a Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Smithfield, Sydney, on August 4, 2021. Saeed Khan | AFP | Getty Images Scientists claim to have discovered a “potential mechanism” that causes rare blood clots in some who receive Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. With vaccine Rare and sometimes deadly blood clots In some countries, their use is restricted to the elderly or they prefer alternative shots. Indeed, medical professionals Reiterated that the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks In that regard, one study concludes that. Covid-19 has a much greater threat of blood clots than vaccination.. Scientists at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom and Arizona State University in the United States have worked with AstraZeneca to investigate vaccine-induced blood clots and published the findings in Science Advance on Wednesday. This study suggested that Shot’s viral vector, a vaccine component used to transport coronavirus genetics to recipient cells, could be a problem. In the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the viral vector is the adenovirus found in chimpanzees. Adenovirus is designed to match the Covid-19 peplomer. This is an important part of its structure used to invade human cells. Johnson & JohnsonThe Covid-19 vaccine uses adenovirus to carry spike proteins from coronavirus to human cells, eliciting an immune response. Linked to a rare blood clot.. The team behind the study believes that the chimpanzee virus used in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has certain interactions that can encourage the body’s defenses to act against itself. Said. Studies have shown that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine viral vector can rarely enter the bloodstream and bind to a protein called Platelet Factor 4 (PF4). When a viral vector binds to a protein, the immune system considers it a foreign body, the study authors said. “Immune misplacement” causes the release of antibodies against PF4, which can bind to and activate cells that help blood clots, clustering those cells and forming blood clots. The authors of the study emphasized that this phenomenon occurs in “a very small number of people.” Alan Parker, a professor at Cardiff University School of Medicine, said that establishing procedures that cause rare vaccine-induced blood clots could help prevent and treat disorders. “Vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia [blood clots] It only happens in very rare cases because a series of complex events need to occur to cause this very rare side effect, “he said in a press release Wednesday. “We hope that our findings can be used to better understand the rare side effects of these new vaccines and to design new and improved vaccines to change the course of this pandemic. “

