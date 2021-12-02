Health
Lead, mercury and other contaminants can affect the birth rate of boys and girls
Lead, mercury, and other pollutants may affect the proportion of boys and girls born each year, according to a study published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Computational Biology.
An analysis reviewing data from about half of the U.S. population and everyone in Sweden shows that common pollutants affect children before they are born, with similar effects on large numbers of people and on different continents. Suggested that it is exerting.
Andrey Rezetsky, a professor of medicine and genetics at the University of Chicago and lead author of the study, explains how contaminants can interfere with the time of pregnancy and how they affect each sex. He said it was unbalanced.
“These fluctuations are statistically significant. They may be small, but they all lead to thousands of premature deaths,” Rzhetsky said. “If something affects the sex ratio, it means that it affects human biology, and probably other health effects as well.”
The study looked at data on approximately 150 million Americans over eight years and the entire Swedish population over 30 years. Researchers compared medical record data to factors such as environmental quality measurements, seasons, and temperature.
Researchers did not see trends in fertility by season or temperature. Various chemicals distorted fertility, but not in one direction.
For example, areas with high mercury exposure tended to have a slightly higher proportion of boys, and areas with high levels of lead in the soil had a higher proportion of girls.
Rzhetsky and his colleagues believe that the compound may play a role in ending pregnancy, and its effects are more pronounced in both girls and boys for reasons that are not yet known.
“It definitely shows that there is an interaction between the reproductive system and environmental pollutants,” Rzhetsky said. “There are obvious physiological differences between male and female embryos. Obviously, different substances can target or alter different parts of the physiology.”
The ratio of boys to girls is usually about equal. For every 105 boys born in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects 100 girls to be born. According to the website..
Pollutants, stress, parental smoking, parental age Among the factors that scientists have suggested to affect the sex ratio..
The effects of contamination on pregnant women and the foetation are well studied.
Emily Barrett, associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at Rutgers University, said: “They affect pregnancy so much that loss can occur.”
According to Barrett, chemicals can disrupt the endocrine system by providing a delicate balance of hormones to pregnant women. Contaminants can also damage DNA and cause inflammation that affects fetal development.
Gender ratios and the factors that may affect them are also thoroughly studied. Barrett, who was not involved in the study, said the strength of this new study lies in its scale.
“This analysis is far more powerful than most studies to date,” Barrett said. In short, scientists were more confident in determining important trends.
While most previous studies examined the effects on hundreds or thousands of pregnancies, this study covers millions of broad trends on different continents and statistically for some chemicals. Find a significant difference.
This study also has its weaknesses. No direct assessment of duplicate exposure to chemicals was made. Since this is a very large study, pollution measurements are based on crude and geographical factors rather than clinical measurements of blood or urine. Other pollutants and factors not included in the study can also confuse the results, Barrett said.
Nevertheless, evidence that this study, contamination adversely affect the pregnancy, these effects, it is important enough to distort the national data related to something at the core of the human experience as a percentage of boys and girls Add the increase of.
Barrett said chemicals known or suspected of destroying the endocrine system continue to grow.
“If we’re concerned, air and water pollution is affecting the process of pregnancy and child development … often these exposures are increasing,” she said. rice field.
