San Francisco followed the Covid rules. Will Omicron change the playbook?

San Francisco — For two years, San Francisco was a kid on a pandemic poster. When Covid-19 hit, the city was one of the first cities in the country to declare a state of emergency.

Masks have been at risk since April 2020. The vaccination rate is one of the highest in the world. The city closed its indoor dining when the very popular In-N-Out Burger Stand at Fisherman’s Wharf refused to ask customers for evidence of vaccination. “In-N-Out (side)”, City Health Department Was scolded by a tweet..

It doesn’t matter: On Wednesday, health officials confirmed that an Omicron variant of the coronavirus had arrived in the United States. The first known case was San Francisco.. Infected individuals who said authorities had self-isolated and participated in active contact tracing noticed symptoms after the variant returned from South Africa, where it was first identified.

Cities that have been leading the country on coronavirus alerts are now preparing to hunt down. Also. Maybe more difficult.