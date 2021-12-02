Early detection of autism in children has improved, but inequality remains, CDC studies suggest





Children born in 2014 were 50% more likely to be diagnosed with autism or receive special education by the age of four than children born in 2010, according to researchers. Early detection may help improve access to interventions and improve developmental outcomes.

Dr. Karen Remley, director of the National Center for Congenital Defects and Developmental Disorders at the CDC, said: .. “By accessing these services at a young age, children can achieve better grades at school and a better quality of life.”

In 2018, one in 44 people aged 8 years (2.3% of 8 years old) was identified with autism spectrum disorders, according to one of the CDC studies. Prevalence was more than four times higher in boys than in girls, but similar in most racial and ethnic groups. Prevalence trends by local income level varied by community.

Early detection improved, but other CDC studies found that autism in 2018 was less common between the ages of 4 and 8 than in the case of suspicious cases. .. This means that many children who are later diagnosed with autism do not document their concerns before the age of four.

One exception to this was California, where participating communities had the highest incidence by age 4 of any of the other 10 communities. Researchers are working to promote early detection in the region in one program that trains hundreds of pediatricians to use wellness trials to screen children and recommend assessments as needed. It states. In general, children with intellectual disabilities are more likely to be diagnosed with autism sooner. Researchers suggest that this finding needs to better detect and assess developmental concerns beyond cognitive abilities. A child was considered to have intellectual disability if IQ was 70 or less, or if explicitly recorded during the study. This is especially true for black children. By the age of eight, more than half of black children diagnosed with autism had intellectual disability, but overall, 35% of eight-year-old children with autism did. Low IQ scores were more common among Hispanic children diagnosed with autism than white children. In these studies, CDC researchers found two cohorts of children born in 2010, 8 years old in 2018, and children born in 2014, 4 years old in 2018. I analyzed the data of. Data were collected from communities in 11 states participating in autism. And developmental disability monitoring network. The latest data provide evidence of changes in patterns in identifying autism in children due to race and socioeconomic status. In 2018, prevalence was higher in more communities than in previous years, among black and Hispanic children than white children. Even in areas with low median household income, the cumulative incidence of autism spectrum disorders is high by the age of four. “These findings may indicate improved identification of ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorders) among previously underserved populations,” the researchers write. .. Researchers note that the sample size is limited to the 11 participating communities and may not be broadly representative. Also, as with the characteristics of the analyzed population, practices and policies vary from community to community and can contribute to variability in results.

