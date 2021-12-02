New studies predict how SARS-CoV-2 mutants can evade vaccines – Harvard Gazette

To predict future evolutionary manipulation of SARS-CoV-2, a research team led by researchers at Harvard University School of Medicine said that the virus could evade immune defenses, including natural immunity gained through infection and vaccination. We have identified some mutations. Not only antibody-based treatment.

Results were published on Thursday Chemistry As an accelerated publication for immediate release, it helps researchers measure how SARS-CoV-2 evolves as it continues to adapt to human hosts, so that public health authorities and scientists can do so. Helps prepare for future mutation potential.

In fact, as the study approached publication, a new substance of concern called Omicron emerged, after which it was found to contain some of the antibody avoidance mutations predicted by researchers in a newly published paper. .. As of December 1, Omicron has been identified in 25 countries: Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Americas. Grow every day..

Researchers have found that how this particular variant behaves depends on the interaction between its own set of mutations (at least 30 for viral peaplomers) and competition with other active strains. It warns that it cannot be applied directly to Omicron and is circulating in populations around the world. Nonetheless, the researchers said the study provides important clues about specific areas of interest for Omicron and also serves as an introduction to other mutations that may appear in future mutants. ..

“Omicron needs close attention because these mutations have been shown to avoid monoclonal antibodies and antibodies derived from mRNA vaccines used to treat newly infected patients,” the study said. The author states. Jonathan Abraham, Associate Professor of Microbiology at Bravatnik Institute, HMS, and Infectious Disease Specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Researchers have not studied viral protection against antibodies developed in response to non-mRNA vaccines.

“To get out of this pandemic, you need to be ahead of the virus, not catch up.” — Catherine Nebel, co-lead author of the study

Abraham pointed out that the longer the virus continues to replicate in humans, the more likely it is to continue evolving new mutations that develop new ways of spreading in the face of existing innate immunity, vaccines, and treatments. ..

This means that public health efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, including mass vaccinations around the world, are important to prevent disease and reduce the chances of the virus evolving.

The findings also underscore the importance of ongoing research on the potential future evolution of SARS-CoV-2 as well as other pathogens, the researchers said.

“To get out of this pandemic, we need to stay ahead of the virus, not catch up,” he said. Catherine Nebel, Harvard / MITMD Fifth Grade-Program and Co-author of PhD Studies. “Our approach is unique in that we did not study individual antibody mutations alone, but as part of a complex variant containing many simultaneous mutations at once. This is the direction of the virus. Unfortunately, this seems to be the case with Omicron. “

Many studies have evolved with a new predominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 that allows the virus to resist the protective power of antibodies and prevent infection and serious illness in people exposed to the virus. I am paying attention to.

Instead of waiting for what the next new variant might bring this summer, Abraham could circumvent immune defense by how future mutations affect the virus’s ability to infect cells. We decided and worked with colleagues from HMS, Brigham and Women’s. , Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Institute, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Boston University School of Medicine, and AbbVie Bioresearch Center.

“The great structural flexibility seen with the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer suggests that Omicron is unlikely to be the end of the story of this virus.” — Jonathan Abraham, Senior Lead Author

To estimate how the virus will change next, researchers track clues to the chemical and physical structure of the virus and rare mutations found in a global database of immunocompromised individuals and viral sequences. I searched for. In laboratory-based studies using non-infectious virus-like particles, researchers have found multiple complexities that allow the virus to infect human cells while reducing or neutralizing the protective power of the antibody. I found a combination of mutations.

Researchers have focused on a portion of the coronavirus peaplomer called the receptor-binding domain. It is used by the virus to latch into human cells. Peplomers allow the virus to invade human cells, where they initiate self-renewal and eventually cause infection.

Most antibodies work by locking on to the same location in the virus’s peplomer-receptor-binding domain, blocking the virus from latching on cells and causing infection.

Mutations and evolution are normal parts of the natural history of the virus. Every time a new copy of the virus is made, a copy error (genetic typo) can occur. When the virus encounters selective pressure from the host’s immune system, copy errors that can prevent the virus from being blocked by existing antibodies are more likely to survive and continue to replicate.

Mutations that allow the virus to evade antibodies in this way are known as escape mutations.

Researchers have demonstrated that the virus can generate a large number of co-escape mutations while retaining its ability to connect to the receptors needed to infect human cells. To test this, researchers have found a simulated virus, laboratory, constructed by combining harmless, non-infectious virus-like particles with fragments of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein containing a suspicious escape mutation. Built a substitute made in. Researchers have shown that pseudotypes containing up to seven of these escape mutations are more resistant to therapeutic antibody and serum neutralization from mRNA vaccine recipients.

This level of complex evolution was not seen in a wide range of strains of the virus when researchers began their experiments. However, with the advent of Omicron variants, this level of complex mutations in the receptor-binding domain is no longer a hypothesis. The delta mutant had only two mutations in its receptor binding domain, but the pseudotypes studied by the team have up to seven mutations, and Omicron appears to have 15 mutations. This includes some of the specific mutations analyzed by his team.

In a series of experiments, researchers performed tests using biochemical assays and pseudotypes to see how the antibody binds to spike proteins containing escape mutations. Several mutations, including those found in Omicron, allowed pseudotypes to completely avoid therapeutic antibodies, including those found in monoclonal antibody cocktail therapies.

Researchers have also discovered one antibody that can effectively neutralize all the mutants tested. However, they also said that if the peplomer develops a single mutation that adds a sugar molecule where the antibody binds to the virus, the virus could evade the antibody. It will, in essence, prevent the antibody from doing its job.

Researchers noted that in rare cases, circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2 were found to acquire this mutation. When this happens, the researchers said it was likely the result of selective pressure from the immune system. They added that understanding the role of this rare mutation is important for better preparation before appearing as part of the dominant strain.

The researchers did not directly study the ability of the pseudovirus to escape immunity from natural infections, but the team’s findings show. Previous work In low-mutation variants, these new, highly mutated variants also suggest skillful avoidance of antibodies acquired by natural infection.

In another experiment, the pseudotype was exposed to serum from an individual who received the mRNA vaccine. In some of the highly mutated variants, sera from single-dose vaccine recipients completely lost their ability to neutralize the virus. In samples taken from people who received a second dose of the vaccine, the vaccine retained at least some efficacy against all variants, including some widely mutated pseudomorphs. rice field.

The authors find that repeated immunization of even the original pedplomer antigen may be important to counter highly mutated SARS-CoV-2 pedplomer variants. Emphasizes what it suggests.

“This virus changes shape,” Abraham said. “The great structural flexibility seen with the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer suggests that Omicron is unlikely to be the end of the story of this virus.”

This study was supported by the Massachusetts Consortium on Pathogen Preparation. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U01CK000490); National Institute of Health (T32GM007753); National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (1UL1TR002541-01) Harvard Clinical Translation Science Center. Barbara and Amos Hostetters; and the Chleck Family Foundation.

Disclosure: Jonathan Abraham, Lars Clark, and Sarah Clark are the inventors of the provisional patent application filed by Harvard University and include the antibodies reported in this study. Sarah Turbett receives financial compensation from UpToDate, which provides clinical decision support.