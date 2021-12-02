Baby Gender Ratio Related to Pollution and Poverty Indicators | Environment

The spread of pollutant and poverty indicators is associated with changes in the ratio of boys to girls born to millions of parents.

A survey of half of the US population and the entire Swedish population investigated factors that could exceed 100, for example mercury, chromium, and aluminum contamination correlated with an increase in the number of boys born and lead. We have found that pollution increases the proportion of girls. The proximity to agriculture also affected the sex ratio. This is probably due to high exposure to chemicals.

Measures of deprivation of numerous fast food restaurants and vacant buildings, as well as indicators of stress such as road deaths and Virginia Tech shootings, have been associated with statistically significant changes in sex ratios. rice field.

However, other factors such as season of birth, temperature, violent crime rate, and unemployment rate were not significantly correlated.

This study only shows the correlation between various factors and the sex ratio at birth, not the cause or effect. Researchers said future work would be needed in the laboratory to investigate the effects of chemicals on human cells and animal models to show causality.

“This is a list of suspects to investigate, and all suspects have some credible evidence, but we are far from convinced,” said Andrey of the University of Chicago, who led the investigation. Jetsky said.

The sex of the baby is determined at conception. Just half of the embryos should be girls and half should be boys. However, hormonal factors can terminate more female embryos or more male embryos during pregnancy, leading to sex ratio bias.

“The problem is the reason, and there are many suggested factors, such as stress and something in the environment,” says Rzhetsky. “Since the physiology of male and female embryos is not the same, it makes sense that they can go up and down. They have different hormonal backgrounds.”

“There are many myths about sex ratios and births, but digging into the survey reveals that everything tested with real-world data was done with relatively small samples. [risking spurious correlations], And some statements are not based on observation at all, “he said.

New research, Published in the journal Plos Computational BiologyIs the first study of numerous chemical pollutants and other environmental factors using large datasets from two continents. We used data from 150 million people in the United States in eight years and data from 9 million Swedes in 30 years.

Factors related to significant changes such as mercury pollution and proximity to the factory have shifted the sex ratio by up to 3%. In a population of one million, that means there are 60,000 more girls than boys, and vice versa. Previous studies on the effects of toxic pollutants called PCBs on the sex ratio were inconclusive, but new analyzes have found that it significantly increases the number of boys.

Researchers have also investigated two very stressful events in the United States. 2005 Hurricane Katrina And that 2007 Virginia Tech shooting.. They had more girls born, with only significant changes in sex ratios 34 weeks after the shooting at Virginia Tech. To investigate this further, Rzhetsky said the study would need to focus on the people most affected by the event, not the entire population.

The size of the population analyzed meant that the study had strong powers, but scientists did not yet have data on the sex of the baby they were born in and were studied in the United States. The population said that the entire population did not fully represent the whole because they all had private medical insurance.

Gareth Nai, a pregnancy expert at the University of Chester, UK, who was not part of the research team, said: [But] Without cell studies, these are always relevant. “

“There is no doubt that pollutants are involved in health and illness, and this form of computational research will help us understand why,” he said. However, he said, despite the large population surveyed, the number of births in the United States is relatively low, with a total of eight years less than the annual average of 3.8 million. [the study is] The quality is low, but it indicates that the conclusions may not be very certain. “